

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L), a water and wastewater services company, said on Wednesday that its financial performance is in line with expectations.



James Jesic, Chief Executive, Severn Trent, said:'With our capital programme well underway, we remain on track to deliver on environmental targets and meet the financial guidance set out at our interim results. We have welcomed the Government's White Paper as a step in the right direction and look forward to further clarity on timing and implementation in the Transition Plan expected later this year.'



The company will release its annual results on May 20.



