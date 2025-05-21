The High Performance Plastics Company (President: Akira Asano) of SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (President and Representative Director: Keita Kato; hereinafter "SEKISUI CHEMICAL") hereby notifies that it has obtained judgments in its favor (hereinafter referred to as "the Judgments") from the District Court Munich I on April 17, 2025, in the patent infringement litigation (docket No. 7 O 12401/24 and 7 O 12476/24) against Kuraray Europe GmbH (hereinafter referred to as "Kuraray Europe"), a subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd which we previously announced in the press release dated October 16, 2024, titled "Filing of Lawsuit Seeking Injunction and Damages for Patent Infringement in Relation to PVB Interlayer in Germany."

This judgments found that the sound-insulating wedge products manufactured and sold by Kuraray Europe, namely "'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic" and "'Trosifol' The Wedge Acoustic Shadeband" (hereinafter collectively referred to as "Kuraray Products") infringe European Patent No. 2017237 and European Patent No. 3208247 owned by SEKISUI CHEMICAL, which relate to the sound insulation property of a PVB interlayer. Additionally, the Judgments permit SEKISUI CHEMICAL to enforce measures such as a recall in addition to an injunction against the Kuraray Products, provided that SEKISUI CHEMICAL pays a security deposit.

Kuraray Europe may appeal the Judgments.

SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group regards its intellectual property rights as an important management resource. It will continue to take strict action in cases where it determines that our intellectual property rights have been infringed.

