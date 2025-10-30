

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. (SKSUY) reported lower profit for the six months ended September 30, 2025, primarily due lower gain on sale of investment securities .



The company recorded a gain of 92 million yen on sale of investment securities for the latest 6-month period compared with 14.474 billion last year.



Profit before tax declined 25.4% to 45.902 billion yen, compared with 61.490 billion yen in the same period last year.



Operating profit fell 6.7% to 45.447 billion yen from 48.723 billion yen last year.



Net profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 26.1% to 31.722 billion yen. EPS decreased to 76.47 yen from 102.51 yen last year.



Net sales were broadly flat at 629.797 billion yen, compared with 629.054 billion yen a year earlier.



For the full year, the company expects net sales to increase 2% to1.323 trillion yen. Profit is expected to decline 12.1% to 72 billion yen with EPS outlook of 174.04 yen.



