Tokyo and Kanagawa, Japan, Oct 17, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Fujitsu Limited, and SAP Japan Co., Ltd. today announced the comprehensive modernization of SEKISUI CHEMICAL's management platform. This modernization project aims to enhance data-driven and agile management decision making by implementing SAP S/4HANA Cloud [1] as the new core system. The first phase, focusing on accounting systems, commenced in April 2025. Moving forward, SAP S/4HANA Cloud will be gradually rolled out to approximately 100 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group companies around the world, enabling SEKISUI CHEMICAL to centralize and unify administration and data management across its group companies globally, while also standardizing platforms for sales and purchasing management in addition to the accounting foundation.SEKISUI CHEMICAL initiated a company-wide digital transformation project to enhance long-term corporate value in today's uncertain business environment where companies must respond quickly to change. As part of this, the company launched a global management transformation project in 2021, beginning the modernization project to adopt SAP, a global standard. Through this project, SEKISUI CHEMICAL aims to enhance company management and create new value through the establishment of a data-driven approach.Fujitsu, leveraging its original methodology [2] - a culmination of over 40 years of experience as a global SAP partner - provided robust support for the execution and implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other solutions, including SAP Business Technology Platform [3]. For this project, Fujitsu utilized its Japan Global Gateway and Global Delivery Center in India to establish a system for speedy and high-quality core system modernization. Fujitsu will continue to provide comprehensive support until the project's completion, drawing on its extensive expertise and internal implementation references.SAP Japan will continue to support SEKISUI CHEMICAL in building a management foundation. Through providing Japanese and global insights, case studies, and optimal solutions, SAP Japan will contribute to SEKISUI CHEMICAL's sustainable corporate value creation by enabling integrated utilization of a wide range of financial and non-financial information.[1]SAP S/4HANA Cloud:Cloud ERP system offered by SAP.[2]Original methodology:Fujitsu's proprietary implementation methodology for SAP S/4HANA Cloud. It is based on SAP's Activate methodology, incorporating elements of Fujitsu's long-standing standard system construction process framework in areas outside of SAP.[3]SAP Business Technology Platform:A mission-critical, multi-cloud platform that provides generative AI-enabled development capabilities, automation, integration features, as well as data and analytics - covering both SAP and non-SAP applications.About SEKISUI CHEMICALHeadquartered in Japan, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (TSE: 4204) and its subsidiaries make up the SEKISUI CHEMICAL Group. 26,000 employees in over 155 companies throughout 20 countries and regions aim to contribute to improving the lives of the people of the world and the earth's environment. Thanks to a history of innovation, dedication and a pioneering spirit, SEKISUI CHEMICAL now holds leading positions in its three diverse business divisions as well as top global market share in interlayer film, foam products, conductive particles and more.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data and Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuAbout SAP JapanSAP Japan was established in 1992 as the Japanese subsidiary of SAP SE. As a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP) stands at the nexus of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP to bring out their best by uniting business-critical operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit www.sap.com.# #This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. 