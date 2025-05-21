Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee's year-end report 24/25: Sustained sales momentum and strong cash flow

Fourth quarter, January-March 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 341.4 million (277.5), an increase of 23.0%, of which 23.6% relates to organic growth. Games published by Asmodee studios increased by 10.2%. Games published by partners increased by 32.5%. Others decreased by -20.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 40.8 million (42.3), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.9% (15.2).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 32.8 million (34.6). EBIT amounted to EUR 30.9 million (-786.3), where last year was negatively impacted by an impairment of goodwill as well as publishing and distribution rights.

Profit for the quarter amounted to EUR -0.1 million (-632.5), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR 0.00 (-6.56).

Free cash flow after tax and capitalized lease payments amounted to EUR 95.1 million.

Full-year, April 2024-March 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 1,369 million (1,288), an increase of 6.3%, of which 7.7% relates to organic growth. Games published by Asmodee studios increased by 16.9% Games published by partners increased by 4.3%. Others decreased by -28.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 228.2 million (211.7), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.7% (16.4%).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 198.2 million (181.0). EBIT amounted to EUR 116.7 million (-710.3).

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 4.7 million (-541.2), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR 0.03 (-5.61).

Free cash flow after tax and capitalized lease payments amounted to EUR 197.3 million (184.8).

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.8x (-0.1) and 2.3x (0.8) before and after M&A commitments respectively.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend shall be paid for the fiscal year 24/25 and that retained earnings shall be carried forward.

Material events after the end of the reporting period

No material events after the end of the reporting period.

Time for webcast and teleconference

Wednesday May 21 at 9:00 a.m. CEST

Participation options:

Webcast: If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://asmodee.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024-25

Teleconference: If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/asmodee/q4-report-2024-25/dial-in

For more information, contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, Asmodee

Tel: +46 768 10 22 43

E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Corporate Communications team

E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About Asmodee

Asmodee is an entertainment leader specialized in tabletop games, committed to bringing people together through great games and amazing stories. Thanks to its global and passionate workforce of over 2,200 people, players around the world enjoy one of the largest tabletop game IP catalogs with CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, Exploding Kittens® and hundreds more across a variety of digital and physical platforms. With its operational headquarters in France, Asmodee operates across Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Oceania.

Asmodee Group's B shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B.

This information is information that Asmodee Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-21 07:00 CEST.