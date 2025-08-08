Anzeige
Freitag, 08.08.2025
Das Kupferangebot bricht ein - und dieser neue Fund kommt genau zur richtigen Zeit
WKN: A411F9 | ISIN: SE0023615638 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EX
Tradegate
08.08.25 | 11:19
11,300 Euro
+1,71 % +0,190
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASMODEE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASMODEE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,32011,33011:20
11,32011,33011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 07:00 Uhr
35 Leser
Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee's interim report April-June 2025: Strong growth in sales and EBITDA

First quarter, April-June 2025

  • Net sales amounted to EUR 349.0 million (264.4), an increase of 32.0%, of which 34.4% relates to organic growth.
    • Games published by asmodee studios decreased by -1.0%.
    • Games published by partners increased by 49.9%.
    • Others decreased by -12.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 39.9 million (29.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.4% (11.2).
  • Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 32.9 million (21.9) and EBIT amounted to EUR 15.3 million (5.8).
  • Adjusted net profit/loss for the quarter was EUR 13.7 million (7.4), which equates to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.06 (0.05).
  • Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to EUR -1.6 million (-6.9), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR -0.01 (-0.05).
  • Free cash flow after tax and lease payments amounted to EUR 24.7 million (14.9), resulting in a free cash conversion relative to adjusted EBITDA of 62% (50).
  • Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.7x (4.1) and 2.1x (4.6) before and after M&A commitments respectively.

Material events after the end of the reporting period

  • No material events after the end of the reporting period.

Time for webcast and teleconference
Friday August 8 at 9:00 a.m. CEST

Participation options:

Webcast: If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://asmodee.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025-26

Teleconference: If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://events.inderes.com/asmodee/q1-report-2025-26/dial-in

For more information, contact
Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, asmodee
Tel: +46 768 10 22 43
E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Corporate Communications team
E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee
Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

This information is information that Asmodee Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-08 07:00 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.