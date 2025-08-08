Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee's interim report April-June 2025: Strong growth in sales and EBITDA

First quarter, April-June 2025

Net sales amounted to EUR 349.0 million (264.4), an increase of 32.0%, of which 34.4% relates to organic growth. Games published by asmodee studios decreased by -1.0%. Games published by partners increased by 49.9%. Others decreased by -12.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 39.9 million (29.6), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.4% (11.2).

Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 32.9 million (21.9) and EBIT amounted to EUR 15.3 million (5.8).

Adjusted net profit/loss for the quarter was EUR 13.7 million (7.4), which equates to adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.06 (0.05).

Profit/loss for the quarter amounted to EUR -1.6 million (-6.9), which equates to basic earnings per share of EUR -0.01 (-0.05).

Free cash flow after tax and lease payments amounted to EUR 24.7 million (14.9), resulting in a free cash conversion relative to adjusted EBITDA of 62% (50).

Net debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.7x (4.1) and 2.1x (4.6) before and after M&A commitments respectively.

Material events after the end of the reporting period

No material events after the end of the reporting period.

About asmodee

Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

