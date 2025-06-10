Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee acquires the Zombicide IP

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 10, 2025 - Asmodee, a global leader in the tabletop games industry, is today announcing the addition of the iconic Zombicide IP to its portfolio of owned IPs.

Zombicide is a groundbreaking board game range that became a cornerstone of the industry, pioneering the use of crowdfunding in tabletop gaming when it launched in 2012. It has since sold over 2 million copies globally. Zombicide will be operated under the Guillotine Games label as part of the lifestyle vertical of the company.

The acquisition is asmodee's first since its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and marks a key step in reigniting its value-accretive M&A strategy.

Thomas Kœgler, CEO of asmodee said: "We are proud the iconic Zombicide IP further strengthens our tabletop games portfolio and allows us to reinforce our presence in key geographies. I can't wait for the team to get to work at what's coming next for this fantastic IP."

