Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
WKN: A411F9 | ISIN: SE0023615638 | Ticker-Symbol: 2EX
10.06.25 | 11:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 07:00 Uhr
Asmodee Group AB: Asmodee acquires the Zombicide IP

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 10, 2025 - Asmodee, a global leader in the tabletop games industry, is today announcing the addition of the iconic Zombicide IP to its portfolio of owned IPs.

Zombicide is a groundbreaking board game range that became a cornerstone of the industry, pioneering the use of crowdfunding in tabletop gaming when it launched in 2012. It has since sold over 2 million copies globally. Zombicide will be operated under the Guillotine Games label as part of the lifestyle vertical of the company.

The acquisition is asmodee's first since its listing on Nasdaq Stockholm and marks a key step in reigniting its value-accretive M&A strategy.

Thomas Kœgler, CEO of asmodee said: "We are proud the iconic Zombicide IP further strengthens our tabletop games portfolio and allows us to reinforce our presence in key geographies. I can't wait for the team to get to work at what's coming next for this fantastic IP."

For more information, contact
Nathalie Redmo, Head of Investor Relations, asmodee
Tel: +46 768 10 22 43
E-mail: ir@asmodee.com

Asmodee Corporate Communications team
E-mail: press@asmodee.com

About asmodee
Asmodee is a global leader in tabletop gaming. Inspired by players, asmodee has been crafting and taking to market immersive, shared experiences for over 30 years. Its portfolio includes beloved games and intellectual properties such as CATAN®, Ticket to Ride®, Dobble/Spot it!®, 7 Wonders, and Exploding Kittens®. Operationally headquartered in France, asmodee operates globally, making its games accessible to players in over 100 countries around the world. Asmodee group's Class B shares are publicly traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker ASMDEE B. Learn more about asmodee here.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
