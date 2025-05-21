Bodycote Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2025

Bodycote plc ("Bodycote")

Directorate Changes

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Bodycote plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Emmanuelle Dubu as a Non-Executive Director, effective 23 June 2025. Emmanuelle will become a member of the Remuneration, Nomination and Audit committees of the Board.

Emmanuelle Dubu is an experienced international engineering executive, with a track record of over 30 years across various leadership roles in global manufacturing businesses. She retired from her executive career in 2024, following several years as Executive Vice President and CEO of Sercel, an international business specialising in designing, manufacturing and marketing of high-end technology solutions for the oil & gas exploration, structural health monitoring, underwater acoustics and defence, with over 1,500 employees and several manufacturing sites across Europe, the US and Asia. Sercel is a subsidiary of Viridien, a Euronext-listed technology company based in France.

Prior to Sercel, Emmanuelle was the President of US and Canada at Dura-Line, a subsidiary of Orbia, a manufacturer of polyethylene conduits for the datacom and the natural gas distribution markets. She also held a variety of senior business leadership positions at Tyco Flow Control, based in Spain, the US and France, and at Saint-Gobain, based in Italy. Emmanuelle is a Metallurgical Engineer from Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo.

She was appointed a non-executive director of Volution Group plc in March 2025.

Daniel Dayan, Chair of Bodycote, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Emmanuelle to the Board. We expect her metallurgy background and experience to be very valuable along with her international industry and commercial experience, and we look forward to her contribution."

Senior Independent Director and Employee Engagement succession

In accordance with UK Listing Rule (UKLR) 6.4.6, Bodycote is pleased to announce that Lili Chahbazi, a Non-Executive Director of the Company since January 2018, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from the conclusion of the 2025 Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2025. Ms. Chahbazi succeeds Mr. Patrick Larmon in this role.

Mr. Larmon has served as the Senior Independent Director since 31 May 2023. He will continue to serve as a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees and as Chair of the Employee Engagement Group until 12 September 2025 when, having served for nine years, he will step down from the Board. Emmanuelle Dubu will take up the role of Chair of the Employee Engagement Group from 13 September 2025.

We thank Patrick for his very valuable contribution to the Board over many years.

Notes

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.8 (1), Emmanuelle Dubu has been a Non-Executive Director of Volution Group plc since March 2025. In accordance with UKLR 6.4.8 (2) to (6) there are no additional details to be disclosed in relation to this appointment.