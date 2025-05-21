Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2025

Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2025 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

Resolution VOTES FOR AND DISCRETIONARY %* VOTES AGAINST %* VOTES WITHHELD Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the annual report 154,030,952 100.00% 6,226 0.00% 113,196 2. To declare a final dividend 154,144,622 100.00% 5,588 0.00% 164 3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan 144,381,842 94.39% 8,575,659 5.61% 1,192,873 4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon 152,888,916 99.18% 1,258,263 0.82% 3,195 5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi 152,879,657 99.18% 1,267,522 0.82% 3,195 6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd 152,902,732 99.19% 1,244,447 0.81% 3,195 7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon 149,835,458 97.20% 4,311,721 2.80% 3,195 8. To re-elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola 152,880,530 99.18% 1,266,649 0.82% 3,195 9. To re-elect Mr J. Fairbairn 153,715,782 99.72% 431,397 0.28% 3,195 10. To re-elect Mr. B. Fidler 154,120,941 99.98% 26,238 0.02% 3,195 11. To re-appoint the auditors 152,948,802 100.00% 7,553 0.00% 1,194,019 12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration 154,140,203 100.00% 7,376 0.00% 2,795 13. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy 148,490,332 96.33% 5,658,674 3.67% 1,368 14. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration 151,328,235 98.93% 1,630,062 1.07% 1,192,077 15. To renew authority to allot shares 153,446,865 99.54% 703,409 0.46% 100 Special Resolutions 16. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments 147,104,346 95.43% 7,045,828 4.57% 200 17. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital 141,579,960 91.85% 12,569,550 8.15% 864 18. To renew authority to buy own shares 154,103,776 99.98% 23,218 0.02% 23,380 19.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice 152,091,268 98.66% 2,058,906 1.34% 200

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 178,633,187 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 154,150,374 (86.29% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com . A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of Resolutions 15 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300