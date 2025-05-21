Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

Anzeige
PR Newswire
21.05.2025 13:54 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2025

Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2025 were passed by shareholders on a poll.

The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

VOTES

FOR AND DISCRETIONARY

%*

VOTES

AGAINST

%*

VOTES

WITHHELD

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive the annual report

154,030,952

100.00%

6,226

0.00%

113,196

2. To declare a final dividend

154,144,622

100.00%

5,588

0.00%

164

3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan

144,381,842

94.39%

8,575,659

5.61%

1,192,873

4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon

152,888,916

99.18%

1,258,263

0.82%

3,195

5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi

152,879,657

99.18%

1,267,522

0.82%

3,195

6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd

152,902,732

99.19%

1,244,447

0.81%

3,195

7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon

149,835,458

97.20%

4,311,721

2.80%

3,195

8. To re-elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola

152,880,530

99.18%

1,266,649

0.82%

3,195

9. To re-elect Mr J. Fairbairn

153,715,782

99.72%

431,397

0.28%

3,195

10. To re-elect Mr. B. Fidler

154,120,941

99.98%

26,238

0.02%

3,195

11. To re-appoint the auditors

152,948,802

100.00%

7,553

0.00%

1,194,019

12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration

154,140,203

100.00%

7,376

0.00%

2,795

13. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

148,490,332

96.33%

5,658,674

3.67%

1,368

14. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration

151,328,235

98.93%

1,630,062

1.07%

1,192,077

15. To renew authority to allot shares

153,446,865

99.54%

703,409

0.46%

100

Special Resolutions

16. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments

147,104,346

95.43%

7,045,828

4.57%

200

17. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital

141,579,960

91.85%

12,569,550

8.15%

864

18. To renew authority to buy own shares

154,103,776

99.98%

23,218

0.02%

23,380

19.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice

152,091,268

98.66%

2,058,906

1.34%

200

* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 178,633,187 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 154,150,374 (86.29% of the share register).

The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of Resolutions 15 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A. Broughton

Group Company Secretary

Bodycote plc

Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300


