Bodycote Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21
21 May 2025
Bodycote plc - Results of Annual General Meeting
Bodycote plc hereby confirms that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting held on 21 May 2025 were passed by shareholders on a poll.
The total number of votes cast for each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
VOTES
FOR AND DISCRETIONARY
%*
VOTES
AGAINST
%*
VOTES
WITHHELD
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the annual report
154,030,952
100.00%
6,226
0.00%
113,196
2. To declare a final dividend
154,144,622
100.00%
5,588
0.00%
164
3. To re-elect Mr D. Dayan
144,381,842
94.39%
8,575,659
5.61%
1,192,873
4. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon
152,888,916
99.18%
1,258,263
0.82%
3,195
5. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi
152,879,657
99.18%
1,267,522
0.82%
3,195
6. To re-elect Mr. K. Boyd
152,902,732
99.19%
1,244,447
0.81%
3,195
7. To re-elect Ms. C. Gordon
149,835,458
97.20%
4,311,721
2.80%
3,195
8. To re-elect Ms. B García-Cos Muntañola
152,880,530
99.18%
1,266,649
0.82%
3,195
9. To re-elect Mr J. Fairbairn
153,715,782
99.72%
431,397
0.28%
3,195
10. To re-elect Mr. B. Fidler
154,120,941
99.98%
26,238
0.02%
3,195
11. To re-appoint the auditors
152,948,802
100.00%
7,553
0.00%
1,194,019
12. To authorise the Audit Committee to fix auditor's remuneration
154,140,203
100.00%
7,376
0.00%
2,795
13. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
148,490,332
96.33%
5,658,674
3.67%
1,368
14. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration
151,328,235
98.93%
1,630,062
1.07%
1,192,077
15. To renew authority to allot shares
153,446,865
99.54%
703,409
0.46%
100
Special Resolutions
16. To renew general authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for acquisitions or specified capital investments
147,104,346
95.43%
7,045,828
4.57%
200
17. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share capital
141,579,960
91.85%
12,569,550
8.15%
864
18. To renew authority to buy own shares
154,103,776
99.98%
23,218
0.02%
23,380
19.To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice
152,091,268
98.66%
2,058,906
1.34%
200
* percentage of votes cast excludes withheld votes.
The number of ordinary shares in issue at the date of the meeting was 178,633,187 and each share attracted one vote. Votes 'For' included votes at the discretion of the Chairman. All valid proxy votes and voting instructions (whether submitted electronically or in hard copy form) were included in the poll taken at the meeting. The total number of votes cast was 154,150,374 (86.29% of the share register).
The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website, www.bodycote.com. A copy of the poll results for the AGM will also be made available on the Company's website.
In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of Resolutions 15 to 19 (as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting), will be submitted today to the Financial Conduct Authority's national storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
A. Broughton
Group Company Secretary
Bodycote plc
Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300