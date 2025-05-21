Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
WKN: A2AP32 | ISIN: US74366E1029 | Ticker-Symbol: PGF
ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2025 13:14 Uhr
Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. ("Protagonist" or the "Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 3-5, 2025, in New York, NY. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference - June 3-5, 2025

Format: Company Presentation
Day/Time: Wednesday, June 4 at 1:25 P.M. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff319/ptgx/1883080

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your Jefferies representative.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a discovery through late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides, icotrokinra and rusfertide, derived from Protagonist's proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA expected in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113) is a first-in-class investigational targeted oral peptide that selectively blocks the Interleukin-23 receptor ("IL-23R") which is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company. Following icotrokinra's joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies' IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera (PV). Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including the IL-17 oral peptide antagonist PN-881, an oral hepcidin program, and an oral obesity program.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Virginia Amann, Founder/CEO
+1 833 500 0061 ext 1
ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/protagonist-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-global-healt-1030120

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
