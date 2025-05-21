Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") wishes to announce that Peter J. Cashin has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Thomas Skimming.

Tom Drivas, CEO and Interim President, stated, "We are very pleased that Peter has agreed to join the Board of Directors of Appia. Peter brings a wealth of experience to the Board and we look forward to his input."

Mr. Cashin is a respected minerals industry executive with over 40 years experience in all facets of the Canadian and International mining exploration and development sector. Peter currently operates a mineral sector consultancy, Apex Mineral Consultants Inc., providing exploration and development technical advisory services for the critical mineral and material sectors. Peter is an established mining sector executive as the Founder and President & CEO of both Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (TSXV: IPG) from 2018 to 2024 and Quest Rare Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: QRM) from 2008 to 2015. It was with Quest in 2009 that he had his greatest career success with the discovery and development of the Strange Lake B-Zone rare earth deposit in northeastern Quebec, considered the largest deposit of its type in the world outside of China. The discovery's significance was acknowledged by the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association in 2010 with the awarding of The Quebec Prospector of the Year Award to Peter and his Team.

Mr. Cashin obtained his Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of New Brunswick in 1979 and a Master of Science degree in Mineral Exploration from McGill University in 1985. Peter was born and raised north of Montreal, Quebec and currently lives with his family in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Cashin has been a Practicing Professional Geoscientist with Professional Geoscientists Ontario (PGO) since 2008.

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Thomas Skimming. Thomas was a director of the Company from its inception in 2009. His depth of geological knowledge along with his warmth, charm and humour will be greatly missed. The Board of Directors extends its deepest condolences to his family.

Mr. Cashin's appointment as a Director is subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Mr. Cashin has been granted 500,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 per share for five years vesting over a period of six months.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 42,932.24 hectares in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE). The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 153 million common shares outstanding, 177 million shares fully diluted.

