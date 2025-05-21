Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a leading investment company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare and harm reduction, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Donovan Bailey and Mr. Jerry Dias to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Donovan Bailey is a globally recognized Olympic Gold Medalist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist with over 25 years of leadership experience building successful business and charitable ventures. As founder of Bailey Inc., Mr. Bailey has partnered with leading organizations to drive brand expansion and strategic growth. He has also spearheaded initiatives like Pass The Baton to promote youth wellness and academic achievement across Canada. His expertise in brand development, public engagement, and strategic partnerships will be instrumental in helping Safe Supply expand its market presence and drive community-based impact initiatives. Mr. Bailey's achievements have been recognized through his inductions into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, his appointment as a Member of the Order of Ontario, and his designation as an Officer of the Order of Canada.



"Safe Supply is tackling real-world health and safety challenges with bold thinking and real solutions," said Donovan Bailey. "I'm excited to join the team and help innovation that can have a true impact on people's lives."

Mr. Jerry Dias is one of Canada's most influential labor leaders and advocates for workers' rights, best known for serving as the founding National President of Unifor, representing over 315,000 workers across key sectors such as manufacturing, telecommunications, and transportation. Throughout his career, Mr. Dias fought for workplace safety, economic justice, and stronger protections for working Canadians. He played a pivotal role in renegotiating NAFTA into the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) and was instrumental in revitalizing Canada's manufacturing sector, including the reopening of the General Motors plant in Oshawa. Mr. Dias's deep expertise in stakeholder advocacy, regulatory engagement, and organizational growth will strengthen Safe Supply's positioning in the healthcare innovation space and help advance public policy initiatives aligned with the Company's mission.



"Throughout my career, I have fought for safer, healthier communities," said Jerry Dias. "Joining Safe Supply's Board gives me the opportunity to continue that mission by supporting initiatives that address urgent public health needs in a responsible, forward-looking way."

At the same time, Mr. Bill Panagiotakopoulos will be stepping down from the Board of Directors while continuing to serve as the Company's Chief Executive Officer.



"We are thrilled to welcome Donovan and Jerry to our Board," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply. "Their leadership experience, public influence, and dedication to positive change will be instrumental as we continue to advance our initiatives in healthcare innovation and public safety."

