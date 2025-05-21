Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane and Greentank Technologies Announce U.S. Distribution Agreement

Greenlane to become a major distributor of Greentank products in U.S., leveraging its established sales, marketing, B2B and B2C channels

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Greentank Technologies (Greentank), a leading innovator in the aerosolization technology industry, providing advanced solutions for the cannabis, nicotine, and wellness markets. Under the agreement, Greenlane will distribute Greentank's full assortment of cartridges and vaporizers including Greentank's innovative and exclusive designs in the U.S.

Greentank has quickly become an industry powerhouse with a proven track record of over 500+ successful vape brand launches across the United States and Canada. Greentank is a winner of multiple industry accolades and honors, including the coveted Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation" at the 2024 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum in Athens, Greece. This recognition highlights Greentank's game-changing Quantum Chip technology-setting a new standard for the future of vaping. Greentank's Quantum Vape, powered by their revolutionary Quantum Chip technology, represents a breakthrough in inhalation science. With a focus on precision, safety, and performance, this technology delivers an unparalleled vaping experience that prioritizes both user satisfaction and harm reduction.

"At Greenlane, we are as committed to innovation and setting the highest possible standards for product quality as we are committed to customer accessibility - and our success lies not only in our ability to provide exceptional branded products, but to distribute them to the finest retail stores for safe, easy and reliable access to consumers around the country," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane.

Sher added, "We are excited about Greentank joining our distribution network, as we are aligned on the future growth potential of innovative vaping products in the U.S. Greenlane's best-in-class sales and marketing capability is uniquely positioned to deliver the most effective route-to-market for Greentank and I am confident we can drive continued growth for their portfolio of products across the U.S."

Greentank is the only vape manufacturer with a Health Canada Research license and a fully owned and operated, semi-automated chip manufacturing and R&D facility that designs, engineers, tests, and optimizes every device launched into the market. With a dedicated team of engineers, material scientists, product designers, and product specialists, the Greentank team is constantly innovating its products to maximize airflow, flavor production, vapor output, and consistency.

About Greentank

Greentank is a leading innovator in the aerosolization technology industry, providing advanced solutions for the cannabis, nicotine, and wellness markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Greentank specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing precision-made vaporization hardware and atomization technology. With a federal research license from Health Canada, Greentank conducts rapid on-site testing and prototyping to consistently push the boundaries of performance and quality. For more information about Greentank, please visit https://www.greentanktech.com/

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

