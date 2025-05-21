Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc., has received approval from the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Industry, Energy and Technology for excavator trenching within the southwest region of the Golden Promise Gold Property, located in central Newfoundland. The approval is for up to seven trenches in areas of gold soil anomalies and / or rock samples anomalous for gold. Trenching is planned to begin in June.





Golden Promise Mines Inc. Gold Properties - Central Newfoundland

(Golden Promise and Adjacent Properties)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/252807_8922fe74949e29a2_002full.jpg

"The 2025 field season is off to a strong start. We're actively mobilizing crews and equipment in preparation for the upcoming bulk sample at the Jacklyn Main Zone. The bore drill has arrived in NFLD and is currently awaiting clearance at customs-Cadillac problems, as they say. With multiple work fronts opening up, investors can look forward to a steady stream of meaningful updates throughout what promises to be a very active and productive season," states Anderson, CEO.

The trenching approval allows for up to seven trenches in the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property within Mineral Licence 036105M. The approved trenches are in two target areas in this region.

Four trenches are initially planned in June within an area of gold soil anomalies (up to 77 parts per billion gold (ppb)) and anomalous gold (+/- anomalous copper) in rock samples (glacial float, subcrop and bedrock) based on previous sampling by Great Atlantic and Golden Promise Mines Inc. Golden Promise Mines Inc. collected anomalous rock samples from two trenches in this area during 2024 (see Company News Release of February 12th, 2025), including:

2024 Trench #1:

309464 (float): 0.964 grams / tonne (g/t) gold

309466 (subcrop): 0.463 g/t gold and 4,287 ppm copper (0.428% Cu

309469 (outcrop): 0.481 g/t gold, >6.0 g/t silver and >10,000 ppm copper (> 1% Cu)

2024 Trench #2:

309472 (float): 0.420 g/t gold

309473 (outcrop): 0.323 g/t gold

309474 (float): 0.196 g/t gold and 5,370 ppm copper (0.537% Cu)

2025 Planned Trenches at Golden Promise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/252807_8922fe74949e29a2_003full.jpg

Three trenches are also planned approximately one kilometer further north in an area of gold soil anomalies identified during 2024 along a reconnaissance soil sampling traverse, including three consecutive samples (approximately 25 meters sample spacing) which returned anomalous gold values of 44 ppb, 53 ppb and 83 ppb. Some 2024 soil samples in this area also returned anomalous values for copper (up to 121 parts per million (ppm)), molybdenum (up to 44 ppm) and antimony (up to 28 ppm).

The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property, including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The 2025 trenching program will be conducted approximately 3.8 to 4.8 kilometers northeast of Linda / Snow White gold bearing quartz vein system.





Bulk Sample Target Area - Golden Promise

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/252807_8922fe74949e29a2_004full.jpg

The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of six central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc. and located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Calibre Mining Corp., which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines Inc.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the board of directors,

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/252807_8922fe74949e29a2_005full.jpg

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/252807_8922fe74949e29a2_006full.jpg

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

