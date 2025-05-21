Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025
PSEG: Powering the Clean Energy Workforce: Carolina's Story

Finanznachrichten News

PSEG ENERGIZE!

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2025 / Growing up in the heart of Hudson County, New Jersey, Carolina Ramos always felt a connection to her community and a desire to make a difference. Her path led her from college studies to hands-on experience in local government and, ultimately, to a career in the growing energy sector. But what stands out most in her story is how she turned her passion into opportunity - and how others can do the same.

A personal mission to create change

After studying environmental sciences at Rutgers University, Carolina joined the AmeriCorps VISTA program in Jersey City, where she worked on recycling initiatives before transitioning to the city's sustainability department.

[CEJ] helped me figure out exactly what kind of work I was looking for."
- Carolina Ramos, Clean Energy Jobs program graduate

"That's where I did what I really loved, giving back to my community and being a civil servant," she said.

But Carolina knew there was more to learn, and as the clean energy industry rapidly expanded, she wanted to be part of it in a bigger way.

In addition to taking data science courses, connecting with industry leaders and learning from seasoned professionals, she became involved with "Latinx in Sustainability." As part of its leadership team, Carolina helped develop mentorship programs, professional development stipends and webinars to make the clean energy industry more accessible.

"We wanted to let people know that there is space for everyone in this industry," she explained.

The right connections, the right opportunities

Through her network, Carolina was introduced to the Clean Energy Jobs Program, an initiative that helps New Jersey residents access training and career opportunities in the clean energy sector. CEJ works with the state's Department of Labor and numerous public and private partners, including PSE&G, to connect job seekers with real-world opportunities, from skilled trades to professional roles in energy consulting.

Carolina shared her career goals with CEJ, and they helped her refine her resume, identify job openings and navigate the hiring process.

"They helped me figure out exactly what kind of work I was looking for," she said.

A career with purpose and growth

Thanks to the support and resources available through CEJ, Carolina landed a position at an energy consulting firm, where she now works on projects that improve efficiency, assess energy usage and help companies - including PSE&G - implement smart solutions.

"It's been great to get all the technical skills I wanted, to challenge myself and to learn more about the industry," she said. "I've always advocated for myself, wanting to contribute to different communities - especially Spanish-speaking communities - while building a strong technical skill set."

Even as she builds her career, Carolina is focused on helping others find their path in the clean energy sector. She volunteers at resume workshops and speaks to students and job seekers about the variety of opportunities available.

"I know there are so many people who think they can't be part of this industry because they don't have a four-year degree or they're still in community college," she said. "But there are so many different opportunities, whether you want to go into the trades, pursue certifications or work in analysis like I do. It's a booming industry, and there's room for so many more voices."

Powering the future - together

Carolina's journey is a testament to what's possible when ambition meets opportunity. With the right support and access to resources like the Clean Energy Jobs Program, more people can step into rewarding careers in the energy industry.

For those looking to make a career move, whether in the trades, technology or analysis, now is the time. The industry is growing, the opportunities are real, and, like Carolina, you might just find the perfect fit.

About The Clean Energy Jobs Program

The Clean Energy Jobs Program has supported the placement of more than 2,700 individuals in clean energy jobs since its inception, helping to build a skilled workforce that supports both economic and environmental progress in New Jersey.

For more information about the Clean Energy Jobs Program and other energy efficiency initiatives, visit pseg.com/CleanEnergyJobs.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/powering-the-clean-energy-workforce-carolinas-story-1030295

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
