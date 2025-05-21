Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Finanznachrichten News

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi anticipates revenue in excess of EUR200 million by the end of June 2025 
21-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Press release 
 
 
2CRSi anticipates revenue in excess of EUR200 million by the end of June 2025 
 
Strasbourg (France), 21 May 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a leading player in the global high-performance 
computing server market and provider of eco-responsible technology solutions, announces a revenue forecast exceeding 
EUR200 million for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2025. 
 
This forecast reflects the strength of the Group's strategy, which is focused on technological innovation and 
international expansion. Supported by strong commercial momentum and a significant acceleration in growth across its 
strategic markets, this announcement reaffirms 2CRSi's ambition to further strengthen its position in the global 
sustainable IT infrastructure market. 
 
On this occasion, Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSi, stated: 
 
"Reaching the milestone of EUR200 million in revenue by June 2025 is a clear validation of our strategy and our 
technological and commercial choices. I warmly thank all our teams for their outstanding commitment, which has made 
this major step possible. Our Group is firmly focused on the future, with the strong intention of maintaining this 
virtuous growth momentum while remaining true to our deep commitment to technological innovation and environmental 
responsibility." 
 
This announcement also reinforces the confidence of the Group's investors, partners, and clients, all of whom are 
particularly attuned to the demanding combination of high performance and an ambitious eco-responsible approach. 
 
Invitation to the NVIDIA GTC Paris at Viva Tech 2025 
 
On the occasion of the NVIDIA GTC Paris event at Viva Tech 2025, to be held on 11-12 June 2025 at Paris Expo Porte de 
Versailles, 2CRSi invites its clients, partners, investors, and the press to meet its teams and discover the Group's 
latest innovations in artificial intelligence. 
 
Next Announcement: Thursday, 24 July 2025 - Publication of consolidated revenue as of 30 June 2025. 
 
 
 
 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers 
and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to 
a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and provides energy-efficient 
technology solutions for the tech, industrial, gaming, scientific research, and data center markets. 2CRSi has been 
listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781), and its shares were 
transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
More information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi        Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe    Foucauld Charavay                              Michael Scholze 
LLOBERA 
          Financial Communication                           Financial Media Relations 
Director France 
          foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
investors@2crsi.com 
          01 80 18 26 33                                01 56 88 11 14 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi anticipates revenue in excess of EUR200 million by the end of June 2025 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2142834 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2142834 21-May-2025 CET/CEST

