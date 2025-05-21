DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi anticipates revenue in excess of EUR200 million by the end of June 2025

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi anticipates revenue in excess of EUR200 million by the end of June 2025 21-May-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release 2CRSi anticipates revenue in excess of EUR200 million by the end of June 2025 Strasbourg (France), 21 May 2025 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), a leading player in the global high-performance computing server market and provider of eco-responsible technology solutions, announces a revenue forecast exceeding EUR200 million for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2025. This forecast reflects the strength of the Group's strategy, which is focused on technological innovation and international expansion. Supported by strong commercial momentum and a significant acceleration in growth across its strategic markets, this announcement reaffirms 2CRSi's ambition to further strengthen its position in the global sustainable IT infrastructure market. On this occasion, Alain Wilmouth, CEO of 2CRSi, stated: "Reaching the milestone of EUR200 million in revenue by June 2025 is a clear validation of our strategy and our technological and commercial choices. I warmly thank all our teams for their outstanding commitment, which has made this major step possible. Our Group is firmly focused on the future, with the strong intention of maintaining this virtuous growth momentum while remaining true to our deep commitment to technological innovation and environmental responsibility." This announcement also reinforces the confidence of the Group's investors, partners, and clients, all of whom are particularly attuned to the demanding combination of high performance and an ambitious eco-responsible approach. Invitation to the NVIDIA GTC Paris at Viva Tech 2025 On the occasion of the NVIDIA GTC Paris event at Viva Tech 2025, to be held on 11-12 June 2025 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, 2CRSi invites its clients, partners, investors, and the press to meet its teams and discover the Group's latest innovations in artificial intelligence. Next Announcement: Thursday, 24 July 2025 - Publication of consolidated revenue as of 30 June 2025. About 2CRSi Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC), and data storage. Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and provides energy-efficient technology solutions for the tech, industrial, gaming, scientific research, and data center markets. 2CRSi has been listed on the regulated Euronext market in Paris since June 2018 (ISIN code: FR0013341781), and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. More information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Seitosei.Actifin Seitosei.Actifin Jean-Philippe Foucauld Charavay Michael Scholze LLOBERA Financial Communication Financial Media Relations Director France foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.comFoucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com investors@2crsi.com 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14 03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

