Goodsprings, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2025) - Fairchild Gold Corporation (TSXV: FAIR) has delineated new highly mineralized zones, especially in copper, at it's Nevada Titan Property. (Figure 1) Situated near Las Vegas, Nevada, where all key infrastructure and human resources needed to support a large scale, year-round mining operation are present.

Figure 1: Claim and Mine Map of Nevada Titan

Fairchild controls 264 unpatented lode mining claims and also the 15.8 acre Copper Chief patented mining claim, totaling 5,470 acres (2213.7 hectares)

Property Geology: Flat-lying to slightly tilted Paleozoic limestones and dolostones of Devonian and Carboniferous age comprise most of the rocks exposed at the surface. These strata were broken by high-angle normal and reverse faults and by low-angle faults, most all of Triassic age. The high-angle NE-trending Ironside Fault system is 7.5 km long and up to 700 meters wide. It is interpreted to be a subduction-related tear fault. Minor high-angle faults of NW- and ENE trends also are present. Late thrust faults of Cretaceous age cut all of the Ironside-system faults.

Several episodes of mineralization, Co, Au-Ag-PGEs-Co-Ni, Zn-Pb-Ag, Au-PGEs, Cu-Au-Ag, and Au-Ag, were emplaced in the property, giving it multi-element, multi-target characteristics, and making it unique.

May 2025 Sampling program

New areas were explored (Figure 2: 2025 Explored Areas), where 160 samples were taken across the property in specific locations:

The Copperside, Smithsonite, Azurite, Shenandoah, and Fitzhugh Lee Mines as well as other previously unmapped adits. Skarns, Intrusive, Breccias, Limestones, Dolomites and porphyry lithologies.

Figure 3: May 2025 Sampling Program

Key Areas of Interest:

Copperside Mine Area/Emerging Skarn Target

Recent sampling at the Copperside Mine and the surrounding Area has returned surface copper mineralization, with widespread malachite, chrysocolla, and iron oxides hosted in altered breccias and limestone. A mineralized intrusive body dipping 50° west was confirmed, and new mapping shows that skarn-style alteration extends over 100 meters westward. The results indicate that Copperside is not an isolated showing, but the surface expression of a much larger, actively evolving skarn system.

Figure 4: Skarn-altered limestone from the Copperside Mine exhibiting vibrant copper oxide assemblages including chrysocolla, malachite, and traces of azurite, accompanied by pervasive iron oxide staining and calcite veinlets. This sample reflects intense fluid-rock interaction along structural conduits within a reactive carbonate host.

Figure 5: Skarn-altered limestone collected approximately 10 meters outside the main Copperside Mine trend, exhibiting intense malachite mineralization and widespread iron oxide staining. This sample highlights the lateral continuity of copper-bearing fluids and suggests potential for mineralized extensions beyond the known mine workings.

Figure 6: Light-colored felsic intrusive collected from within the Copperside Mine. The sample displays a coarse-grained, granular texture with feldspar-rich composition and minor disseminated dark minerals, possibly biotite or altered mafic phases. Its presence within skarn-altered limestone suggests a genetically linked intrusive source, likely contributing to the observed copper mineralization and associated alteration halo.

Azurite Mine: Recent sampling from the Azurite Mine has returned brecciated and altered rocks with strong malachite and possible chrysocolla mineralization. These vivid copper oxides, along with silicification and carbonate veining, indicate supergene enrichment near surface. The results support continued exploration of this high-potential zone.

Figure 7: Bright turquoise-blue chrysocolla mineralization exposed in hand sample from surface workings-indicative of supergene copper enrichment within an oxidized zone. Iron oxide rinds suggest complete sulfide weathering, supporting near-surface fluid activity.

Figure 8: High-grade copper oxide mineralization from the Azurite Mine, featuring vibrant chrysocolla infill and malachite staining within a quartz-rich matrix. These samples highlight supergene enrichment along fracture networks and oxidized structural zones.

Fitzhugh Lee Mine: located near the center of the Nevada Titan property, is a historic copper producer now undergoing renewed exploration. The area hosts altered intrusive rocks with visible copper oxides, including malachite and chrysocolla, and brecciated textures consistent with skarn-style overprinting. Recent mapping has identified an extension zone to the northeast, with mineralization open along strike and at depth, suggesting the Fitzhugh Lee system may be more extensive than previously recognized.

Figure 9: Ore sample from within the Fitzhugh Lee Mine cavity showing dense hematitic and goethitic replacement textures, with fine sparkling druse suggesting late-stage oxidized mineralization. The deep red and black zoning reflects intense supergene iron oxide.

Figure 10: Copper-rich hand sample from the wall of the Fitzhugh Lee Mine, showcasing vivid green malachite mineralization within a weathered iron-rich matrix. The specimen reflects strong supergene enrichment along structural conduits.

Wasp Area : situated along the western margin of the Nevada Titan property, features a broad zone of brecciated limestone with calcite veining, intense fracturing, and localized copper oxide staining. Outcrop photos show angular clasts cemented by lighter carbonate, with distinct malachite-charged veinlets along structural pathways. These features suggest a structurally prepared carbonate host influenced by fluid flow, with alteration consistent with early-stage skarn or manto-style mineralization. The area remains largely untested and presents a compelling new target for follow-up trenching and sampling.

Figure 11: Outcrop from the Wasp Target displaying intense crackle to mosaic brecciation within light gray limestone. The white calcite or dolomite vein fill highlights pervasive fluid flow through the host rock, suggesting hydrothermal brecciation.

Figure 12: Malachite mineralization hosted in altered Anchor Limestone at the Wasp Target. The green copper oxide infill along fracture planes within the bleached and brecciated carbonate indicates fluid-driven supergene enrichment.

Smithsonite Mine Shows 300-Meter Westward Extension of Skarn Alteration and Brecciation

Recent work at the Smithsonite Mine has identified a 300-meter westward extension of skarn-style alteration and intense brecciation within carbonate host rocks. The zone is marked by oxidized textures, iron staining, and patchy zinc and copper mineralization, consistent with a carbonate replacement/skarn system. These findings expand the mineralized footprint and reinforce the potential for additional metal endowment along strike.

Figure 13: Brecciated fault gouge exposed in underground workings at the Smithsonite Mine. The deep maroon and ochre hues indicate intense oxidation of iron-bearing minerals, while the soft, clay-like texture and chaotic fabric reflect repeated movement along a mineralized fault plane. This zone likely served as a conduit for hydrothermal fluids, contributing to local copper and zinc enrichment.

Figure 14: Mineralized wall from the Smithsonite Mine showing brecciated and iron-stained limestone with patchy yellow to brown oxidation zones, likely representing weathered sulfides and early-stage skarn alteration. The irregular matrix-supported breccia texture suggests strong hydrothermal fluid overprint, with localized zoning along fracture networks-a key control on past mineralization pathways.

Figure 15: Wall exposure from the Smithsonite Mine showing oxidized skarn textures with yellow-brown iron oxide staining, dark manganese-rich zones, and localized blue-green copper oxide mineralization, likely chrysocolla or azurite. This assemblage reflects advanced supergene weathering over a reactive carbonate protolith, suggesting sustained fluid flow and enrichment near historic workings.

Database Highlights - A determinant tool to plan a new and innovative exploration program

Fairchild's IT experts have been intensively organizing a powerful database, including:

Geological, geochemical and geophysical data, coming from previous surveys. This allows the company to produce new geochemical maps, which will be determinant in defining and prioritizing targets and in planning an ambitious exploration program in a near future. All sample assays from previous exploration efforts have been compiled into one large relational database. Maps and other cartographic data are undergoing proper sorting to a logical library for rapid access and storage with the aim to provide up to date mapping for the ongoing geological investigation.

About the Nevada Titan Property

Situated in Nevada's renowned Walker Lane mineral belt, the Nevada Titan Property stands out as a high-potential Cu-Au-PGEs exploration project. With robust geochemical results, favorable geology, and Tier 1 project scale, it presents a compelling case for continued exploration and investment.

CEO's Statement:

"At Nevada Titan, Fairchild is conducting high impact exploration on a largely forgotten important historical mining district. Since mining activities ceased in the area in the 1940's intermittent mainly surface exploration surveys were conducted mostly between 2010 and 2019 generating an important database, comprised of geological, geochemical as well as geophysical information. Fairchild's team has been diligently reprocessing this data, supplementing it with freshly collected data resulting from the thorough geological mapping and sampling since last September, with the objective of confirming the property's significant untapped potential for copper and gold, but also in different areas for other critical metals such as antimony, cobalt and PGE's. The company will continue to evaluate, refine and prioritize the numerous potential areas it has generated to date paving the way for a maiden drilling campaign later this year." -Luis Martins, CEO of Fairchild Gold Corp.

QP statement

Richard R. Redfern, MS, CPG No. 10717, and Consulting Geologist for Fairchild, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has examined the Copper Chief property on the ground numerous times since 2003 and reviewed the geological information available from private and public sources related to the property; and has reviewed and approved the exploration and technical contents of this press release.

About Fairchild Gold Corp

Fairchild Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing high-quality mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's flagship Copper Chief Project is in the historic Goodsprings mining district in Nevada, USA.

