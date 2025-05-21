Anzeige
WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc: Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Finanznachrichten News

DUBLIN, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that Company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 5, 2025

  • Fireside chat at 6:55 a.m. PDT / 9:55 a.m. EDT / 2:55 p.m. IST

Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025

  • Fireside chat at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT / 3:00 p.m. IST

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available via the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at https://investor.jazzpharma.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for 30 days.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharma company whose purpose is to innovate to transform the lives of patients and their families. We are dedicated to developing life-changing medicines for people with serious diseases - often with limited or no therapeutic options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines, including leading therapies for sleep disorders and epilepsy, and a growing portfolio of cancer treatments. Our patient-focused and science-driven approach powers pioneering research and development advancements across our robust pipeline of innovative therapeutics in oncology and neuroscience. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with research and development laboratories, manufacturing facilities and employees in multiple countries committed to serving patients worldwide. Please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com for more information.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jeff Macdonald
Executive Director, Investor Relations
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
InvestorInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 634 3211
U.S. +1 650 496 2717

Media:
Kristin Bhavnani
Head of Global Corporate Communications
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
CorporateAffairsMediaInfo@jazzpharma.com
Ireland +353 1 637 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4948

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jazz-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-upcoming-june-investor-conferences-302462456.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
