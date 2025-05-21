Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Reports on Its 2025 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") held on May 21, 2025, in a hybrid meeting format.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 153,594,179, representing 58.74% of Northland's outstanding voting shares.

The ten nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland's Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2025, which is available on the company's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com).

The votes received were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percent Withheld Percent John W. Brace 152,104,586 99.18% 1,251,509 0.82% Doyle Beneby 146,958,023 95.83% 6,398,071 4.17% Lisa Colnett 149,972,459 97.79% 3,383,635 2.21% Kevin Glass 152,575,848 99.49% 780,247 0.51% Keith Halbert 151,716,308 98.93% 1,639,786 1.07% Christine Healy 153,159,142 99.87% 196,953 0.13% Helen Mallovy Hicks 152,882,104 99.69% 473,990 0.31% Ian Pearce 153,042,521 99.80% 313,574 0.20% Eckhardt Ruemmler 153,097,805 99.83% 258,290 0.17% Ellen Smith 153,107,378 99.84% 248,717 0.16%

The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at ten and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Withheld Percent 137,573,374 89.57% 16,020,805 10.43%

The non-binding advisory vote on Northland's approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes For Percent Against Percent 146,809,030 95.73% 6,547,065 4.27%

