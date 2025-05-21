Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Sind Sie bereit für den Kupfer-Knall? Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom entfacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5MB | ISIN: CA6665111002 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NR
Tradegate
21.05.25 | 19:10
13,055 Euro
-1,55 % -0,205
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHLAND POWER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,98013,24522:59
13,05013,15022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2025 22:58 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Reports on Its 2025 Annual General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual General Meeting ("the Meeting") held on May 21, 2025, in a hybrid meeting format.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 153,594,179, representing 58.74% of Northland's outstanding voting shares.

The ten nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland's Management Information Circular dated April 14, 2025, which is available on the company's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com).

The votes received were as follows:

NomineeVotes ForPercentWithheldPercent
John W. Brace152,104,58699.18%1,251,5090.82%
Doyle Beneby146,958,02395.83%6,398,0714.17%
Lisa Colnett149,972,45997.79%3,383,6352.21%
Kevin Glass152,575,84899.49%780,2470.51%
Keith Halbert151,716,30898.93%1,639,7861.07%
Christine Healy153,159,14299.87%196,9530.13%
Helen Mallovy Hicks152,882,10499.69%473,9900.31%
Ian Pearce153,042,52199.80%313,5740.20%
Eckhardt Ruemmler153,097,80599.83%258,2900.17%
Ellen Smith153,107,37899.84%248,7170.16%

The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at ten and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved. Votes received were as follows:

Votes ForPercentWithheldPercent
137,573,37489.57%16,020,80510.43%

The non-binding advisory vote on Northland's approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes ForPercentAgainstPercent
146,809,03095.73%6,547,0654.27%

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5GW of gross operating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 10GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Beaumont, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.