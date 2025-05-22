Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A3CS48 | ISIN: FR0014003VY4
22.05.2025
HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Olivier Machet Joins HDF Energy as VP Strategy and Partnerships to Strengthen its Structure and International Development

Finanznachrichten News

Bordeaux, May 22, 2025 - HDF Energy (Hydrogène de France), a global leader in large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and high-power fuel cells, has appointed Olivier Machet as Vice President of Strategy and Partnerships. His appointment marks a key step in advancing HDF Energy's industrial structuring and international expansion .

Based at HDF's headquarters in Bordeaux, Olivier Machet's main responsibilities will be to:

  • Drive the rollout of HDF's high-power hydrogen fuel cell industrial project, backed by the French State under the European IPCEI program, to address the growing global demand for decarbonization solutions;
  • Accelerate the commercialization of HDF's decarbonization solutions, with a particular focus on heavy rail and maritime mobility, as well as synthetic fuels, by leveraging HDF's local teams and fostering strategic financial, technological and industrial partnerships;
  • Strengthen the company's institutional relations, both in France and internationally, to support HDF's growth strategy.

Olivier Machet, 50, is an engineer and graduate of INSA Lyon and IFP School, with an MBA from HEC Paris. He has over 25 years of experience in the energy industry. After starting his career with GRDF, he joined Storengy (GDF Suez Group), where he successively managed several SEVESO-classified industrial sites, before moving on to Technical Management. Over the past eight years within the Engie group, he has focused his expertise on developing hydrogen, power-to-x, and sustainable alternative fuel projects, particularly for aviation.

"I chose to join HDF Energy because the company has established itself as a key player in hydrogen-based power-to-power projects. It's also a unique opportunity to join a team of committed experts, driving forward an ambitious industrial project with global reach", commented Olivier Machet.

"Olivier's appointment reflects our ambition to strengthen our industrial operations and accelerate our international expansion. His technical and managerial experience, his in-depth knowledge of energy transition issues, and proven ability to federate strategic partners make him a valuable asset to our team," said Damien Havard, CEO of HDF Energy.

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology.

These fuel cells generate electricity from hydrogen, driving the decarbonization efforts across the power generation, heavy maritime and rail mobility sectors. Set to commence production in 2025 at HDF Energy's facility near Bordeaux (France), these fuel cells serve as the cornerstone of the power plants and heavy mobility decarbonization solutions developed by HDF Energy.

HDF Energy's Renewstable® power plants deliver non-intermittent renewable, stable and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. HDF Energy is also developing extensive infrastructure for the mass production of carbon-free hydrogen.

Backed by a team of over 150 hydrogen experts boasting more than a decade of operational experience across the value chain, HDF Energy is currently developing a portfolio of advanced projects valued at over €3 billion.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region with 35+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market.

More information, visit: www.hdf-energy.com

Contact

Investor relationsMedia relations
Hélène de WATTEVILLE
+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
hdf-energy@actus.fr		Serena BONI
+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l26eYsmYY5yamGlrlZ5tZ2iZaJhjxGPGlmmXyGmalcjIcGmVlWlmbcaWZnJinWdv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91829-hdf_nomination-o.machet_an_def.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
