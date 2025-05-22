MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - CTS Eventim AG (CEVMF.PK), a German ticketing and live entertainment company, on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted EBITDA and revenue for the first quarter.Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, said: 'CTS EVENTIM grew dynamically in the first quarter of 2025, both organically and as a result of acquisitions. The integration of the See Tickets Group and French market leader France Billet are on track, proving the effectiveness of our global growth and acquisition strategy.'For the three-month period, the Group posted adjusted EBITDA of 100.3 million euros, higher than 92.2 million euros posted for the same period last year.Revenue was 498.6 million euros, up from 408.7 million euros in the previous year. Revenue from Live Entertainment segment moved up to 291.8 million euros from last year's 234.4 million euros.The strong performance of the Live Entertainment segment was mainly due to organic growth, both in Germany and internationally. 'Further favorable effects in connection with the live entertainment companies acquired as part of the See Tickets transaction should materialize over the course of the festival season in mid and late summer 2025,' the company said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX