LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), an assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company, on Thursday reported an increase in revenue for the four-month period to April.For the four-month period, the Group reported revenue of 1.093 billion pounds, higher than 1.080 billion pounds posted for the same period last year. Like-for-like revenue was 1.092 billion pounds, up from 1.079 billion pounds in the previous year.Revenue from the Consumer Products segment improved to 310 million pounds, compared with 298.7 million pounds a year ago. Like-for-like revenue was 310 million pounds, higher than 297.6 million pounds in 2024.Looking ahead, the Group said: 'Capitalising on a good start to the year, we continue to expect to deliver a robust performance in 2025 with mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, margin progression and strong free cash flow.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX