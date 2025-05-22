LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), an assurance, inspection, product testing, and certification company, on Thursday reported an increase in revenue for the four-month period to April.
For the four-month period, the Group reported revenue of 1.093 billion pounds, higher than 1.080 billion pounds posted for the same period last year. Like-for-like revenue was 1.092 billion pounds, up from 1.079 billion pounds in the previous year.
Revenue from the Consumer Products segment improved to 310 million pounds, compared with 298.7 million pounds a year ago. Like-for-like revenue was 310 million pounds, higher than 297.6 million pounds in 2024.
Looking ahead, the Group said: 'Capitalising on a good start to the year, we continue to expect to deliver a robust performance in 2025 with mid-single digit LFL revenue growth at constant currency, margin progression and strong free cash flow.'
