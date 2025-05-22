Dynavox Group: New study in Germany validates life-changing effects and positive economic impact of assistive communication

STOCKHOLM, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The health economic study "Exploring the Benefits of Assistive Communication," conducted in Germany, confirms that assistive communication delivers significant improvements in well-being for users and their network, as well as clear economic benefits to society. The study was carried out by the research firm Augur and was commissioned by Dynavox Group AB.

The research was conducted to evaluate the benefits of high-tech assistive communication across Germany, with a focus on users with ALS, cerebral palsy and autism, as well as their network, such as family members and caregivers. The results show that communication aids have a positive impact on all aspects of how the World Health Organization (WHO) measures quality of life; physical health, mental health, social relationships and living environment. The benefits of using assistive communication* mainly impact three groups: users, their network and society. The research conducted in Germany is Augur's second study exploring the benefits of high-tech assistive communication. It follows a similar health economic study conducted in Sweden last year which confirmed the positive impact of assistive communication for users, their network and Swedish society.

Nearly doubled quality of life for users

Like the study in Sweden, the German research shows that overall quality of life is almost doubled among users with a communication aid, compared to how life would have been without it. Among the main benefits expressed by users in Germany:

78% feel they can express their own desires and preferences

70% feel encouraged to communicate

66% feel they can go beyond expressing basic needs

These benefits are deemed to bring greater independence, participation in society and substantially improved quality of life.

Enhanced ability to work reduces costs for society

Assistive communication can save German society the equivalent of €11 300 per user over a five-year period, or close to one and a half times the average cost of a communication aid, largely from:

increased ability to work for caregivers

decreased healthcare utilization by users

decreased sick leave by users

Improved understanding of user needs with better communication

The study confirms that assistive communication brings improved understanding between users and their close network, including family members and caregivers. Among the main benefits expressed by caregivers in Germany:

78% can better understand and meet the user's needs

72% feel that the user is less dependent on them as an interpreter

68% express less guesswork in communication, fewer misunderstandings

As a result of this, nearly half of the caregivers say they feel less worried about what the user wants or needs when communication aids are used.

"The health economic study in Germany shows that assistive communication is truly life-changing for people with disabilities, empowering more people to work, and saving significant costs for society. By commissioning this research, we wish to raise awareness of assistive communication and improve regulatory access to communication aids," said Marcel Porcedda, Regional Manager for Tobii Dynavox in Germany.

"The ability to express one's thoughts and feelings is a human right. As a national organization supporting young people with disabilities, we see that assistive technology is vital to help children and adolescents to be included in life and participate actively in daycare, education, and transition into work life. It helps relieve parents and siblings to be able to focus more on work or school as the children are more independent, which can also reduce unemployment and save costs for society. This health economic study clearly shows that there are both human and economic reasons for making communication aids available for more people in need," said Christiana Hennemann, Head of rehaKIND e.V in Germany.

Please find the full report here: https://www.assistivecommunication.com/germany-study

For more information about the previous health-economic study in Sweden, please read more here. Both studies concluded that there is compelling evidence for investing in assistive communication, from both quality of life and economic aspects.

*Definition of assistive communication

Assistive communication, also referred to as AAC (augmentative and alternative communication), is any form of communication used in addition to or instead of speech for people with a wide variety of disabilities, such as ALS, cerebral palsy and non-speaking autism. It can consist of no technology, light-tech resources, or high-tech solutions. The health economic study surveyed high-tech AAC usage, also referred to as communication aids, comprising hardware and software that empower an individual to speak.

About the study

In 2024 and 2025, the research company Augur conducted a health economic study commissioned by Dynavox Group AB on the use of assistive communication for people with disabilities. The study explored how assistive communication benefits individuals with conditions such as cerebral palsy, autism and ALS, and people in their network, such as family members, caregivers and assistants. The communication aids used by the participants come from various suppliers, including Tobii Dynavox. The study was conducted through a combination of in-depth interviews and a quantitative online survey, with a total of 196 participants located across Germany. A health economic analysis was conducted by a health economist to calculate the impact on society. The study participants were invited via independent industry associations and other existing contacts of Dynavox Group, as well as through social media.

