Dynavox Group AB: Dynavox Group Interim Report third quarter 2025

Dynavox Group AB (publ) today announced its results for the third quarter 2025.

Comment from the Dynavox Group CEO Fredrik Ruben:

Our strong growth trajectory continues, maintaining positive momentum across all regions and product categories. With revenue growth of over 35% in local currencies, of which 33% was organic, we are proud to see our strategy continue to deliver results. This marks another chapter in our over three-year streak of robust growth and consistent execution.

QUARTER JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Revenue grew 25% to SEK 606 million (483). The currency adjusted growth was 35%.

Gross margin was 70% (69).

Operating profit totaled SEK 64 million (61), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.6% (12.6).

Cash flow after continuous investments was SEK 20 million (7).

Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.36 (0.43) and SEK 0.35 (0.43) after dilution.



PERIOD JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025

Revenue grew 29% to SEK 1,790 million (1,387). The currency adjusted growth was 36%.

Gross margin was 68% (68).

Operating profit totaled SEK 151 million (146), corresponding to an operating margin of 8.4% (10.5).

Cash flow after continuous investments was SEK -54 million (60).

Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.86 (0.88) and SEK 0.85 (0.87) after dilution.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Dynavox Group has completed the acquisition of RehaMedia, the company's reselling partner in Germany.

Dynavox Group AB has signed a new refinancing agreement with Swedbank totaling SEK 1.2 billion, classified as a social loan under the LMA Social Loan Principles (SLP).

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

Sales continue to grow across all markets, driven by rising global awareness of our assistive communication solutions and our ability to scale effectively. A particular highlight this quarter is the outstanding performance in our direct presence markets outside of North America. We continue seeing increased growth in our touch-controlled product portfolio that typically serves younger users with autism. However, in the quarter we also saw good traction in the eye-gaze controlled solutions, serving users with more complex needs.

Our profitability was negatively affected by non-recurring costs totaling 26 MSEK or 4.3 percentage points related to long-term investments focused on building a more robust company. During 2025, we expect to invest approximately 100 MSEK in total of non-recurring nature within two main projects which are both progressing well:

Our new enhanced ERP system launched successfully on July 1 in the US and Canada, laying the foundation for improved scalability and efficiency. Non-recurring spend this quarter totaled 9 MSEK, with 40 MSEK spent year-to-date.

The consolidation of our product and development organization into a central hub in Stockholm continues according to plan, 14 MSEK of non-recurring nature spent this quarter and 33 MSEK spent year-to-date.

In addition to the above, our long-term incentive programs rendered increased costs of 3 MSEK in the quarter related to the continued strong development of the Dynavox Group's share price.

The strengthened SEK versus USD had a negative impact on both revenue (-48 MSEK) and profits (-6 MSEK).

During the quarter we signed and closed the acquisition of RehaMedia in Germany, strengthening our direct presence in a key market and welcoming a team we know and trust. This follows earlier acquisitions in France, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and Ire-land, and supports our strategy of expanding our local presence through well-aligned acquisitions.

While our products remain exempt from tariffs under the Nairobi Protocol, we have seen indirect effects through elevated freight costs. At this point, there are no known initiatives to alter the tariff exemptions on assistive products for people with life-long disabilities related to our type of communication aids. We stay very close to this issue and continue to monitor reimbursement policy developments but reiterate that no changes have impacted our operations to date. Short-term, the ongoing US government shutdown has no direct impact on our ability to execute, yet we continue to monitor closely.

Looking ahead, I remain confident in our ability to sustain strong growth in a severely underpenetrated market while building a scalable and resilient organization. Our long-term investments, such as the ERP system and the product and development central hub, reflect our commitment to make this a reality. By doing so, we can deliver more assistive communication solutions to those in need around the world.

Fredrik Ruben, CEO



