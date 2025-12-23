Anzeige
WKN: A3C802 | ISIN: SE0017105620 | Ticker-Symbol: H3Q
Tradegate
23.12.25 | 10:09
9,580 Euro
+1,70 % +0,160
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2025 08:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dynavox Group AB: Dynavox Group to acquire SR Labs Healthcare in Italy

Dynavox Group AB (publ), the parent company of Tobii Dynavox and the global leader in assistive communication, has entered into an agreement to acquire all shares of its Italian reselling partner, SR Labs Healthcare. This strategic move will strengthen Tobii Dynavox's presence in southern Europe and enhance its ability to support individuals with communication disabilities. The transaction is expected to close during the first half of 2026.

Headquartered in Milan, SR Labs is a leading provider of assistive communication technologies and services throughout Italy. Since its founding in 2001, SR Labs has built a dedicated team of approximately 20 employees, serving a wide network of users, clinicians, and institutions. In November 2025, SR Labs started the process to divest its healthcare division, which focuses purely on assistive communication. The new company, SR Labs Healthcare, has approximately 10 employees.

Tobii Dynavox products account for the majority of SR Labs Healthcare's revenue, underscoring a strong and collaborative partnership. SR Labs reported revenues of approximately EUR 3 million in 2024 and a profitability of around 20%. Dynavox Group will pay the current parent company, SR Labs, EUR 4.2 million in cash at closing. The deal is structured on a cash and debt-free basis.

"SR Labs has played a vital role in bringing our solutions to people in Italy, and we are thrilled to welcome SR Labs Healthcare into Dynavox Group," said Nils Normell, President Europe and the rest of the world, Dynavox Group. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to empower people with disabilities to do what they once did or never thought possible and strengthens our ability to serve the Italian market with even greater impact."

"Becoming part of Dynavox Group marks an exciting new chapter for SR Labs Healthcare," said Gianluca Dal Lago, CEO of SR Labs Healthcare. "We have always shared a deep commitment to improving lives through communication. This step allows us to scale our efforts, innovate further, and reach more people across Italy with transformative solutions."

Contact

Linda Tybring, CFO, Dynavox Group, phone: +46 (0) 7068 14 980, email: linda.tybring@dynavoxgroup.com

About Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) is the parent company of Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive communication. Headquartered in Stockholm, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (DYVOX), Dynavox Group employs over 1,000 people and serves customers in more than 65 countries. Tobii Dynavox's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, mounting solutions, training, and dedicated support. We offer extensive funding expertise to facilitate funding for as many people as possible. As voice and motor impairments are common among our users, our solutions are accessed via alternative methods, such as eye gaze or touch screen. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. For more information, please visit the Dynavox Group website: www.dynavoxgroup.com


