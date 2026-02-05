Dynavox Group AB: Dynavox Group Year-End Report 2025

Dynavox Group AB (publ) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2025.

Comment from the Dynavox Group CEO Fredrik Ruben:

Our strong growth trajectory continued through the fourth quarter, capping off a truly successful year for Dynavox Group. Both Q4 and full-year 2025 set new records in revenue and growth pace, underscoring the strength of our strategy and execution. While historic growth means we now face tougher comparisons, the underlying drivers remain solid.

QUARTER OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2025

• Revenue grew 16% to SEK 677 million (585). The currency adjusted growth was 31%.

• Gross margin was 69% (70).

• Operating profit totaled SEK 103 million (83), corresponding to an operating margin of 15.2% (14.2).

• Cash flow after continuous investments was SEK 46 million (39).

• Basic earnings per share were SEK 0.72 (0.51) and SEK 0.71 (0.51) after dilution.

PERIOD JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

• Revenue grew 25% to SEK 2,467 million (1,972). The currency adjusted growth was 34%.

• Gross margin was 68% (69).

• Operating profit totaled SEK 254 million (229), corresponding to an operating margin of 10.3% (11.6).

• Cash flow after continuous investments was SEK -9 million (99).

• Basic earnings per share were SEK 1.57 (1.39) and SEK 1.56 (1.37) after dilution.

• The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary dividend of 0.5 SEK per share for fiscal year 2025.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

Dynavox Group has entered agreement to acquire all shares of its Italian reselling partner, SR Labs Healthcare.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO:

Revenue growth in local currencies was 31% for the quarter and 34% for the full year 2025. Sales momentum persisted across all markets and product categories, supported by sustained demand for assistive communication and our ability to scale effectively. We continue to see robust demand for our touch-controlled portfolio serving younger users with autism, complemented by encouraging traction in eye-gaze controlled solutions for individuals with more complex needs.

Revenue and profitability were impacted negatively by currency effects and non-recurring costs, but we still delivered an operating margin of 15.2% in the quarter. Cash flow remains solid and working capital and inventory levels continue to normalize.

In 2025, we made major investments to build a stronger, scalable organization. We concluded the consolidation of our product and development organization into a central hub in Stockholm in November and launched a new ERP system in North America on July 1. These long-term investments totaled some 100 MSEK in non-recurring costs. In early 2026, we will continue ERP rollouts outside North America at a significantly lower run rate. These initiatives, together with the relocation of our North American operations to a state-of-the-art facility in Pittsburgh, position us well for future scalable growth.

During the quarter, we signed our third acquisition of the year, SR Labs Healthcare in Italy, which we aim to close in the first half of 2026. This addition further strengthens our presence in another key European market, entering 2026 with additional capabilities and confidence.

Our overall exposure to import tariffs to the US is limited since our products generally are classified as medical certified assistive devices, exempting them from tariffs under the Nairobi Protocol. While the recent U.S. government shutdown and general uncertainty on policies had no direct impact on our business, we acknowledge the broader societal effects which may have caused some slowdown, though difficult to quantify.

Our outlook remains unchanged, and the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of 0.5 SEK per share. Dynavox Group is well-positioned to continue delivering sustainable growth in a severely underpenetrated market while advancing our mission to provide life-changing communication solutions to those who need them most. I would also like to recognize and thank all our employees. Their dedication and expertise are central to our ability to execute our strategy, strengthen our market position, and deliver sustained value to our customers and shareholders.

Fredrik Ruben, CEO

This information is inside information that Dynavox Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 07.30 CEST on February 5, 2026.



About Dynavox Group

Dynavox Group AB (publ) is the parent company of Tobii Dynavox, the global leader in assistive communication. Headquartered in Stockholm, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (DYVOX), Dynavox Group employs over 1,000 people and serves customers in more than 65 countries. Tobii Dynavox's custom designed solutions enable people with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury to communicate with a voice of their own, develop literacy skills and live more independently. To date, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have benefited from our integrated solutions, which include hardware, software, clinically developed language systems, mounting solutions, training, and dedicated support. We offer extensive funding expertise to facilitate funding for as many people as possible. As voice and motor impairments are common among our users, our solutions are accessed via alternative methods, such as eye gaze or touch screen. Using AI-based speech synthesis, we offer users a personalized voice identity in over 30 languages, for children and adults. For more information, please visit the Dynavox Group website: www.dynavoxgroup.com