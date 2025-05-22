Anzeige
WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350
Tradegate
22.05.25 | 11:10
94,35 Euro
+0,30 % +0,28
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,3194,3711:10
94,3194,3511:10
PR Newswire
22.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nestlé: Nescafé's first-ever global influencer Zach King is bringing magic to the brand

Finanznachrichten News

VEVEY, Switzerland, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nescafé announces today a global partnership with renowned digital magician and filmmaker, Zach King, who will serve as the brand's first-ever global influencer. This exciting collaboration marks a significant step in Nescafé's brand-building strategy to reach a broader and younger audience, bringing coffee into the realm of digital storytelling.

Nescafé's first-ever global influencer Zach King is bringing magic to the brand

TV Commercial
https://youtu.be/4HBAuI1mvx4

Zach King, the digital wizard

Zach King, from California, USA, has an impressive following of over 185 million fans and holds the Guinness World Record for the most viewed video on TikTok with 2.2 billion views. He ranked number four in the top 10 most watched TikTok videos in 2024. His unique ability to entertain and engage resonates perfectly with Nescafé's vision, particularly among younger consumers aged 18 to 24, through authentic storytelling and innovative content, making him an ideal choice for this collaboration. "I've always loved turning everyday things into something unexpected," said Zach King. "This project with Nescafé has been all about having fun, getting creative, and showing how even your afternoon coffee can have a twist of magic."

Billboard Hack
https://youtube.com/shorts/HsST4ekzBrk

Hacking Nescafé with Zach King

At the heart of this partnership is the new Nescafé Espresso Concentrate, the brand's latest cold coffee range designed for home consumption. This product empowers consumers to craft and personalize their coffee experiences, aligning with the emerging coffee hacking movement. The synergy between Nescafé's expertise and Zach King's creative digital storytelling promises to create a captivating narrative for coffee lovers everywhere.

"Zach King's fan base is young and diverse, mirroring the spirit of our newly launched Nescafé Espresso Concentrate cold coffee," said David Rennie, Executive Vice-President and Head of Strategic Business Units and Marketing and Sales at Nestlé. "We are excited to bring Zach into the Nescafé universe, providing a fantastic platform for our cold coffee hacks. Together, we will create magical moments that resonate with our consumers."

The partnership includes a series of creative digital assets, including TV advertising, exclusive social media videos, and behind-the-scenes content. The partnership will launch first in the US and the UK and will expand globally throughout this year.

Note: the links to the YouTube videos will only become public on the day and time of the announcement

Nestlé Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2693224/Nescafe_Zach_King.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2548705/5331562/Nestle_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nescafes-first-ever-global-influencer-zach-king-is-bringing-magic-to-the-brand-302462118.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
