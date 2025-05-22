Done.ai Group AB: Interim report January - March 2025

In Q1 2025, net sales increased by 23% compared to Q1 2024 for the Group's continuing operations, excluding the divested ERP division. Consolidated net sales totaled SEK 9.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring expenses and restructuring costs, amounted to SEK -1.6 million. EBITDA for the period was SEK -13.0 million, and operating profit (EBIT) came in at SEK -17.1 million.

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -17.9 million, corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.27.

CEO Comment

Dear Shareholders,

The first quarter of 2025 represents a defining moment for Done.ai Group AB. It is our first report with a new name and first quarter under my leadership as CEO. It is also the period in which we began laying the groundwork for what Done.ai is ultimately here to become: an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow for modern businesses. In a time when businesses are navigating increasing complexity and uncertainty, our mission is clear: to simplify operations, embed intelligence into every layer of the value chain, and unlock smarter, faster, and more scalable growth for our customers.

From Strong Foundations to Scalable Vision

Our journey began with a focused ambition: to build smarter, AI-native tools for business operations. We started the year with a set of capabilities, and through execution and strategic acquisitions, we've significantly expanded our reach. Today, Done.ai encompasses Fintech, CRM, Marketing, MRP, HRM, and Professional Services. Not as isolated tools, but as interconnected building blocks of a broader vision. These are real steps toward becoming a comprehensive platform that doesn't just serve businesses, it helps them evolve.

Done.ai currently operates with a Q1 2025 pro forma revenue including all acquisitions in 2025 of approximately MSEK 75 with a positive EBITDA of MSEK 4, excluding one-off restructuring and transaction costs. We have begun moving the previously loss-making acquired businesses toward breakeven within each business, even before unlocking the full synergy potential of sales and crosssales activities and costsavings of integrating them into the Done.ai group. This underlines the strength of our operational approach and highlights meaningful upside for margin expansion as we enter the next phase of integration.

In parallel, the core business continues to deliver. On a like-for-like basis, consolidated net sales grew by 23% year-over-year, excluding the effects of acquisitions. This organic growth reflects the strength of our existing customer relationships, increased relevance of our offering, and the momentum of our teams.

We also returned value to shareholders this year through a SEK 23.50 per share dividend, as previously communicated, funded from the proceeds of the ERP division sale.

A Clear Phased Strategy

To realise our full vision, we are executing a clear and structured plan with three distinct phases:

Phase 1 - Build the Foundation:

In this phase, we are acquiring strategically aligned businesses, strengthening existing capabilities, and expanding our platform footprint. It is also important to continue building distribution power and Done.ai Group alone now have close to 4,000 businesses as customers. We are seeing exceptional opportunities in the current market to acquire high-potential companies at attractive valuations, and we will continue to pursue these actively.

Phase 2 - Connect and Optimise:

This is where our AI-native DNA becomes visible. We will focus on integrating acquired companies into a unified platform, creating seamless user journeys, and using AI to drive automation, insights, and operational leverage across all service areas.

Phase 3 - Scale and Expand:

Once we have laid a strong, intelligent foundation, we will scale efficiently-both in existing markets and internationally. Our modular, API-first architecture makes this both possible and profitable.

Fintech

The development of Done.ai's fintech services is progressing according to plan, with first beta launches scheduled for Q3 in partnership with Nordiska as our regulated banking provider. At full launch, the platform will offer a comprehensive suite of embedded financial services including card and spend management, business loans, deferred payments, factoring, bank accounts, treasury services, investment products, and more, seamlessly integrated into a unified experience.

These services are being developed in close alignment with the technology, competence and regulatory infrastructure acquired through Huddlestock's Investment-as-a-Service platform, enabling us to fast-track delivery while ensuring compliance and scalability.

Fintech is being built as a core pillar of the Done.ai platform, and development will continue in parallel with our buy-and-build strategy, enhancing our overall product ecosystem and expanding our distribution power.

Distribution will initially take place via our own channels within Done.ai and through our exclusive agreement with 24SevenOffice to offer fintech solutions to their ERP customers. As the platform matures, we see significant opportunity to extend its reach: offering a plug-and-play fintech layer to partners and platforms globally, enabling them to generate new revenue streams by embedding our financial services into their own environments.

Strategic Acquisitions with a Clear Fit

Our recent acquisitions align with our strategy and extend our capabilities across the value chain:

Accountabl (UK): A spend management platform tailored for our ERP partner 24SevenOffice's customer base, reinforcing our Fintech layer.

Huddlestock's IaaS platform: Adds regulated investment capabilities and embeds financial services deeper into our offering.

Frisikt AS: Strengthens our professional services and advisory capacity. Strategic for onboarding, compliance, and trusted customer relationships and distribution of our product portfolio.

WeAssist AS: Enhances our CRM offering, a high-growth digital agency and CRM expert specializing in website and e-commerce development, performance marketing and international scaling.

Metamanager: Adds cutting-edge SEO and marketing automation tools, giving Done.ai a competitive edge in AI-powered customer acquisition and lifecycle management.

Together, these companies create a comprehensive backbone for business operations, from first touch to final invoice.

Investing in Leadership

To support our next phase of growth, we are strengthening the leadership team with key additions.

Philip Gunnarsson joined Done.ai Group as Chief Financial Officer on May 16, bringing deep expertise in financial strategy, capital markets, and operational execution.

Kim Kaasene, former CEO of WeAssist, will take on the role of Chief Commercial Officer for the group. Kim's experience in building high-performing commercial teams and scaling customer-centric SaaS operations will be instrumental as we drive adoption across our expanding platform.

Stefan Willebrand, previously Chief Information Officer and Chief Product Officer at Huddlestock, will take the role as Chief Information Officer in Done.ai Group and Product Tech Lead for the Fintech division. With a deep background in regulated technology and financial innovation, Stefan will lead the development of our embedded finance infrastructure.

Erik Bonsaksen, former CEO of Metamanager, has taken the role of Product Manager for our CRM and AI solutions. Erik brings hands-on experience in building AI-driven marketing tools and will be central to advancing our intelligent product suite.

With these additions, we are assembling a leadership team with the strategic, technical, and commercial firepower to guide Done.ai through integration, innovation, and scalable growth.

Positioned for Sustainable Growth

We have a strong liquidity position of approximately MSEK 240, after paying out the dividends and cash consideration for the acquisitions completed to date. This liquidity, alongside the planned SEK 70 million directed share issue underwritten by our largest shareholder, provides Done.ai Group with both the financial stability and strategic flexibility to execute our buy and build growth plan with discipline. This fuelled by a strong pipeline of potential acquisitions fitting into our strategy and large inbound dealflow of new potential cases.

The timing and structure of the share issue are currently being evaluated by the board and management, and the process will be initiated after the Q1 2025 report has been published. Further details will be communicated through separate press releases as decisions are made.

Thank you for your trust and support. We are still in the early days, but the blueprint is clear, the team is in place, and the momentum is building and we aim to build something remarkable.



This information is such information as Done.ai Group AB is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication on May 22, 2025.

For further information please contact:

Staffan Herbst, CEO and CFO

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00, ir@done.ai

