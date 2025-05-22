Anzeige
Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces AGM Notice
WKN: A3DCSM | ISIN: GB00BP2C3V08
22.05.25
22.05.2025
Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces AGM Notice

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 9am on Thursday 12 June 2025 at One Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BD.

The Notice of the AGM ("Notice") and 2025 Form of Proxy will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.genflowbio.com, and was, where applicable, posted to shareholders on 19 May 2025. Further details of the arrangements for this year's AGM are set out in the Notice.

As announced on 30 April 2025, the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 are also available on the website and has, where applicable, also been posted to registered shareholders.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences

Harbor Access

Dr Eric Leire, CEO

Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations

+32-477-495-881

+1 475 477 9401

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

Brokers

Capital Plus Partners Ltd

Dominic Berger, +44 203 821 6167

Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

-Ends-

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Genflow Biosciences PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/genflow-biosciences-plc-announces-agm-notice-1030797

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
