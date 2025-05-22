Nextech3D.ai Migrates MAP Dynamics to AWS, Enabling Scalable AI Architecture and Accelerated Deployment

Successful Migration to AWS Is Just One Part of a Broader Strategy For Sustainable, Long-Term Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered 3D modeling, AI Event Management and AI Navigation, announces the migration from liquid web to AWS. This Cloud migration enables faster feature development, better customer experience, and a stronger competitive position in the global AI event technology market.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai comments "Our investment in AWS is more than a cloud migration-it's the foundation for MAP Dynamics to become an AI-native event platform,With AWS, we can now deploy advanced AI-driven features faster than ever before, enhance real-time performance, and expand globally - all while delivering unmatched reliability and intelligence for our users." Gappelberg continues "Our successful migration to AWS is just one part of a broader strategy to optimize operations and position Nextech3D.ai for sustainable, long-term growth. Over the past year, we've made significant progress in managing our financials-reducing our burn rate and improving operational efficiency. As a result, the company is now in a much stronger and more stable financial position, allowing us to invest confidently in our AI roadmap and product innovation."

The successful migration of its flagship MAP Dynamics event management platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS) is designed to accelerate the development of new features, enhance platform reliability, and enable global scalability - positioning MAP Dynamics to deliver exceptional customer experiences and capture increased market share.

As event organizers increasingly demand robust, flexible, and feature-rich solutions, Nextech3D.AI's investment in AWS provides the foundation to meet those expectations. The migration empowers the company to innovate faster, serve larger events, and compete more effectively with other global providers in the digital event management space.

Key AI-Driven Advantages Enabled by the Migration:

Rapid AI Feature Deployment:

The AWS infrastructure empowers Nextech3D.ai to integrate machine learning and predictive analytics into MAP Dynamics - from intelligent booth recommendations to automated attendee matchmaking and behavior insights.

Intelligent Scalability & Performance:

AI algorithms dynamically allocate system resources based on real-time usage, ensuring consistent, high-speed performance - even during peak event traffic.

Enterprise-Grade Security with Smart Monitoring:

AWS's advanced security tools combined with AI-powered anomaly detection offer enhanced protection of customer data and 24/7 system health monitoring.

Global Expansion with Local AI Optimization:

With AWS's worldwide reach, Nextech3D.ai can deploy region-specific AI models to tailor event experiences based on language, cultural preferences, and regional regulations.

Near-Zero Downtime & AI-Enhanced Reliability:

Redundant infrastructure, automated failovers, and intelligent system diagnostics minimize interruptions and ensure seamless user experiences across devices and geographies.

This migration lays the groundwork for MAP Dynamics' transformation into an adaptive, intelligent event tech platform that not only meets but anticipates organizer needs - from planning through execution.

As the demand for smart, flexible, and scalable event solutions continues to rise, Nextech3D.ai's partnership with AWS ensures MAP Dynamics remains at the forefront of AI innovation in the digital events space.

For more information about the MAP Dynamics platform and Nextech3D.AI's technology solutions, please visit: www.NextechAR.com

Nextech3D.AI has also renewed its share purchase warrant program, issuing 15,500,351 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to service providers as part of their employment and consulting agreements. Each Warrant grants the right to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.04 for a one-year period. The Warrants will be exercised in equal monthly tranches, with recipients able to either receive shares or participate in a managed sale program for cash proceeds. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to rewarding and retaining its talented workforce, while also aligning their interests with the company's long-term success.

Nextech3D.AI and Arway remain committed to driving innovation and value creation through strategic acquisitions, operational enhancements, and a relentless focus on delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of their customers. With the success of the Map D, Nextech3D.AI is well-positioned for continued growth in the rapidly expanding AI, 3D modeling, and augmented reality sectors.

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

