WKN: A3EWHW | ISIN: CA6529371032 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SS
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 09:30
0,082 Euro
-3,52 % -0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.02.2026 13:38 Uhr
NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai to Report Q3 2025 Earnings After Market Close on February 18, 2026

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on enterprise event technology, immersive engagement, and experiential solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 after the close of business on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Company's Q3 financial results will be made available through customary disclosure channels, including SEDAR+, and will be accessible on the Company's website following release.

Nextech3D.ai continues to execute on its strategy to build a unified, AI-powered event and engagement platform serving enterprise customers globally.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, MapD, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, experiential engagement, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving enterprise customers worldwide.

Website: Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com
CEO: Evan Gappelberg | 866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor the OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTCQX") accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-to-report-q3-2025-earnings-after-market-close-on-feb-1133833

