NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces New Tier 1 and Tier 2 Enterprise Clients, Driving Adoption of Its AI Events Operating System

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leader in AI-powered event technology, is pleased to announce the addition of multiple new enterprise clients across its Tier 1 and Tier 2 investment categories. These new customer wins mark another major step forward in expanding adoption of the Company's AI Events Operating System (EOS) across the global enterprise events technology market. Nextech3D.ai's enterprise ecosystem-uniting Krafty Lab, Eventdex, and Map D-forms a unified AI-powered operating system for enterprise engagement and event execution.
As organizations continue transitioning to intelligent, automated event infrastructure, Nextech3D.ai's EOS platform is increasingly being selected as a central operating system for in-person, hybrid, virtual and experiential events. EOS automates mission-critical functions including registration, on-site operations, real-time analytics, attendee engagement, and AI-powered workflows, delivering measurable gains in efficiency and event ROI.
CEO COMMENTARY
"As enterprise event teams continue shifting toward AI-driven automation, our EOS platform is becoming essential operational infrastructure," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Adding new Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers this quarter demonstrates the scale of enterprise demand. These additions show our ability to meet the needs of highly sophisticated, large-scale event programs while supporting global expansion."
HIGHLIGHTED ENTERPRISE ADDITIONS
Tier 1 Enterprise Client
Nextech3D.ai has secured a new Tier 1 Starter enterprise client, buying $25,000-$50,000 annually for 2026. This client-GDIT "General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.", a global leader in IT services and mission critical technology delivery.
Tier 2 Enterprise Client
In the Tier 2 Growth category, Nextech3D.ai has onboarded an additional enterprise customer-Mercury Financial, a technology-forward financial services company. With an 2026 annual investment of $75,000-$150,000, will benefit from priority scheduling, bonus platform credits, and quarterly strategic planning to enhance its evolving hybrid and in-person event strategy.
ENTERPRISE TIER PROGRAM - OVERVIEW:
Tier 1: Starter - $25K-$50K
Standard 1:1 pricing
Access to Nextech AI platforms
Core analytics & reporting
Tier 2: Growth - $75K-$150K
Bonus platform credits
Priority scheduling
Quarterly strategic planning
Tier 3: Enterprise - $250K+
Larger bonus credits
Dedicated Success Manager
Custom AI reporting & integrations
WHY ENTERPRISES ARE CHOOSING NEXTECH3D.ai
The platform supports:
AI-powered registration & ticketing
Interactive event floor plans & spatial intelligence
Live analytics dashboards
On-site and hybrid event operations
High-scale enterprise compliance & security
Fortune 500 organizations rely on Nextech3D.ai to streamline event logistics, increase attendee engagement, reduce operational overhead, and deliver consistent, measurable event outcomes worldwide.
ABOUT NEXTECH3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration systems, ticketing, interactive mapping, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers worldwide.
Website:Nextech3D.ai
Investor Relations:investors@nextechar.com
Evan Gappelberg - CEO & Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)
