NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Announces New Tier 1 and Tier 2 Enterprise Clients, Driving Adoption of Its AI Events Operating System

Nextech3D.ai Expands Enterprise Adoption of Its AI Events Operating System With New Tier 1 and Tier 2 Client Growth Amid Rising Demand for AI-Powered Event Automation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leader in AI-powered event technology, is pleased to announce the addition of multiple new enterprise clients across its Tier 1 and Tier 2 investment categories. These new customer wins mark another major step forward in expanding adoption of the Company's AI Events Operating System (EOS) across the global enterprise events technology market.

As organizations continue transitioning to intelligent, automated event infrastructure, Nextech3D.ai's EOS platform is increasingly being selected as a central operating system for in-person, hybrid, virtual and experiential events. EOS automates mission-critical functions including registration, on-site operations, real-time analytics, attendee engagement, and AI-powered workflows, delivering measurable gains in efficiency and event ROI.

CEO COMMENTARY

"As enterprise event teams continue shifting toward AI-driven automation, our EOS platform is becoming essential operational infrastructure," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "Adding new Tier 1 and Tier 2 customers this quarter demonstrates the scale of enterprise demand. These additions show our ability to meet the needs of highly sophisticated, large-scale event programs while supporting global expansion."

HIGHLIGHTED ENTERPRISE ADDITIONS

Tier 1 Enterprise Client

Nextech3D.ai has secured a new Tier 1 Starter enterprise client, buying $25,000-$50,000 annually for 2026. This client-GDIT "General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc.", a global leader in IT services and mission critical technology delivery.

Tier 2 Enterprise Client

In the Tier 2 Growth category, Nextech3D.ai has onboarded an additional enterprise customer-Mercury Financial, a technology-forward financial services company. With an 2026 annual investment of $75,000-$150,000, will benefit from priority scheduling, bonus platform credits, and quarterly strategic planning to enhance its evolving hybrid and in-person event strategy.

ENTERPRISE TIER PROGRAM - OVERVIEW:

Tier 1: Starter - $25K-$50K

Standard 1:1 pricing

Access to Nextech AI platforms

Core analytics & reporting

Tier 2: Growth - $75K-$150K

Bonus platform credits

Priority scheduling

Quarterly strategic planning

Tier 3: Enterprise - $250K+

Larger bonus credits

Dedicated Success Manager

Custom AI reporting & integrations

WHY ENTERPRISES ARE CHOOSING NEXTECH3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai's enterprise ecosystem-uniting Krafty Lab , Eventdex , and Map D -forms a unified AI-powered operating system for enterprise engagement and event execution. The platform supports:

AI-powered registration & ticketing

Interactive event floor plans & spatial intelligence

Live analytics dashboards

On-site and hybrid event operations

High-scale enterprise compliance & security

Fortune 500 organizations rely on Nextech3D.ai to streamline event logistics, increase attendee engagement, reduce operational overhead, and deliver consistent, measurable event outcomes worldwide.

ABOUT NEXTECH3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company delivers registration systems, ticketing, interactive mapping, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers worldwide.

Website:Nextech3D.ai

Investor Relations:investors@nextechar.com

Evan Gappelberg - CEO & Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially. Nextech3D.ai undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

