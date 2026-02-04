NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Expands Krafty Lab Enterprise Engagement Platform with F-35 Flight Simulation Experiences Through The Squadron Partnership

Partnership with The Squadron Introduces High-Fidelity Flight Simulation for Enterprise Leadership Development, Executive Offsites and Premium Engagement Programs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), an AI-first technology company focused on enterprise event technology, immersive engagement, and experiential solutions, today announced it has signed an agreement to offer advanced flight simulation experiences - including F-35 fighter jet simulations - through its Krafty Lab platform in partnership with The Squadron.

The partnership expands Krafty Lab's enterprise experience catalog into elite, simulation-based experiential engagement, introducing one of the most advanced and sought-after aviation platforms in the world into enterprise leadership, team-building, and premium engagement programs.

Introducing F-35 Flight Simulation to Enterprise Engagement

The F-35 is widely regarded as one of the most advanced multi-role fighter aircraft ever developed, integrating stealth, sensor fusion, real-time data processing, and mission-critical decision-making into a single platform.

Through this partnership, Krafty Lab enterprise customers gain access to high-fidelity F-35 flight simulation experiences that replicate the complexity, intensity, and coordination required to operate next-generation aviation systems.

Unlike traditional simulators, F-35 simulations emphasize:

Advanced decision-making under pressure

Multi-system coordination and situational awareness

Team communication and leadership in high-stakes environments

Real-time feedback and performance analytics

These attributes make F-35 simulation experiences uniquely suited for enterprise leadership development, executive offsites, and high-impact team engagement.

Expanding Krafty Lab Into High-Performance Simulation-Based Experiences

Simulation-based engagement is rapidly gaining traction among enterprises seeking memorable, outcome-driven experiences that go beyond conventional team-building formats.

By integrating F-35 flight simulation into its catalog, Krafty Lab expands into a premium experiential vertical that supports:

Leadership and decision-making programs

Executive and board-level offsites

Sales kickoffs and incentive programs

Client entertainment and VIP engagement

These experiences are designed to drive collaboration, trust, accountability, and performance, aligning closely with enterprise objectives.

Strengthening Krafty Lab's Enterprise-Only Engagement Strategy

Krafty Lab is focused exclusively on enterprise customers, delivering scalable engagement programs that can be deployed globally through a centralized operating model.

The addition of advanced flight simulation - including F-35 experiences - strengthens Krafty Lab's ability to support higher-value enterprise deployments, larger deal sizes, and longer-term relationships.

These simulation programs can be bundled with Krafty Lab's existing experiential offerings - including interactive games, creative workshops, and culture-driven programming - enabling enterprises to deploy multi-format engagement strategies through a single platform and vendor.

Unlocking Larger Enterprise Deals Through Premium Experiential Engagement

Advanced simulation experiences align naturally with Krafty Lab's tiered enterprise pricing model, supporting expansion into larger annualized contracts and recurring enterprise spend.

As organizations increasingly invest in immersive learning, experiential leadership development, and in-person engagement for distributed and hybrid teams, Nextech3D.ai believes this partnership positions Krafty Lab to capture incremental enterprise budgets seeking differentiated, high-impact programs.

"Adding advanced flight simulation experiences - especially platforms as sophisticated as the F-35 - significantly elevates what enterprises can achieve through experiential engagement," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "These programs deliver intensity, realism, and collaboration at a level few experiences can match, making them ideal for leadership development and premium enterprise engagement."

"The F-35 represents the pinnacle of modern aviation technology, demanding precision, situational awareness, and teamwork," said Ohad Boaz, General Manager of The Squadron. "By partnering with Krafty Lab, we're bringing that level of immersive, performance-driven simulation to enterprise organizations looking to challenge, inspire, and engage their teams in a truly unforgettable way."

Building a Comprehensive Enterprise Event and Engagement Platform

Krafty Lab operates as a core pillar within Nextech3D.ai's expanding enterprise event and engagement ecosystem, alongside:

Eventdex - enterprise registration, ticketing, and attendee management

MapD - interactive floor plans and spatial event intelligence

Together, these platforms form a unified enterprise event and engagement operating system, enabling organizations to manage registration, engagement, spatial insights, and experiential programming through a centralized technology stack.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) is an AI-powered technology company specializing in AI event solutions, enterprise engagement platforms, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. Through its Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs platforms, the Company provides registration, ticketing, interactive floor plans, engagement tools, and analytics for virtual, hybrid, and in-person events serving Fortune 500 enterprise customers worldwide.

