PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenNavitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is up over 142% at $4.64. Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. (XAGE) is up over 49% at $4.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) is up over 18% at $70.38. Kindly MD, Inc. (KDLY) is up over 17% at $26.80. Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) is up over 14% at $9.18. Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is up over 12% at $4.28. Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is up over 11% at $10.19. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is up over 10% at $198.68. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is up over 10% at $28.50. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) is up over 10% at $2.43.In the RedCEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) is down over 47% at $2.38. Hyperscale Data, Inc. (GPUS) is down over 25% at $5.30. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is down over 22% at $8.21. Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is down over 16% at $1.49. GCL Global Holdings Ltd (GCL) is down over 11% at $2.47. Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is down over 9% at $4.54. Abits Group Inc. (ABTS) is down over 8% at $3.40. Manchester United plc (MANU) is down over 7% at $13.50. Socket Mobile, Inc. (SCKT) is down over 7% at $0.99. Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) is down over 6% at $30.11.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX