Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
Oscillate PLC
("Oscillate" or the "Company")
22 May 2025
Result of Annual General Meeting
At the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held today, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company
Oscillate PLC
John Treacy
https://oscillateplc.com
Robin Birchall, CEO
robinbirchall@oscillateplc.com
Telephone: + 44 (0) 7711 313 019
Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Telephone: 020 7220 9795
Notes to Editors:
OSCILLATE PLC is an investment issuer listed on the Aquis Growth Market Stock Exchange with the ticker AQSE: MUSH. Oscillate is focussed on advancing exploration and development-stage strategic metals opportunities focussed on Copper to deliver compelling and long-term value for shareholders.
The Company has commenced a strategic process of reviewing acquisition opportunities. As part of this strategy, the Company has entered a Joint Venture Partnership with Evolution Energy Minerals plc to develop the Chikundo Prospect, a volcanic hosted massive sulphide (VHMS) Copper (Cu)-Lead (Pb)-Zinc (Zn) prospect located within the Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania.
Further to this, Oscillate has entered into a Joint Venture Partnership with La Miniere de L'Elephant SARL to advance exploration at the Duékoué Project; Duékoué is a copper-gold-molybdenum ("Cu-Au-Mo") prospect located in the District des Montagnes in western Côte d'Ivoire