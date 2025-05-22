Ainos, Inc.: Ainos Showcases Breakthrough AI Nose Technology at COMPUTEX 2025 with Japan's Robotics Partner

Robotic Smell Intelligence Goes Live at Asia's Premier AI Tech Stage

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(Nasdaq:AIMDW) ("Ainos"), a pioneer in AI-driven scent digitization, announced the official debut of its proprietary AI Nose platform at COMPUTEX 2025, alongside ugo, Inc, Japan's top service robotics company. This milestone marks the first public demonstration of real-time robotic olfaction-a new sensory category poised to transform smart robotics, environmental AI, and safety infrastructure.

This year's COMPUTEX theme, "AI Next," positions Ainos and its partners at the center of a global shift where AI expands beyond sight and sound-into scent, the final frontier of machine perception.

Smell: The Next AI Token

AI Nose, first developed for healthcare and now expanding its use into robotics and smart manufacturing, digitizes scent into Smell IDs using MEMS gas sensor arrays and machine learning models built on 13 years of deep research. Inside Ainos' AI lab, engineers train these Smell IDs through deep learning, achieving over 99% accuracy during initial model development. In live deployments, AI Nose delivers approximately 90% accuracy in healthcare and 80% in semiconductor environments. This Smelltech transforms invisible chemical signals into real-time, actionable insights, enabling robots and edge AI systems to detect safety threats, hygiene issues, and diagnostic markers that traditional sensors miss.

The electronic nose (e-nose) market is projected to grow to $76.5 billion by 2032, driven by demand in robotics, industrial monitoring, healthcare, and environmental sensing. Ainos' AI Nose platform is strategically positioned to capture leadership in this expanding SmellTech frontier, through partnerships with the world's largest semiconductor packaging and testing company and ugo, Japan's service robotics company.

At COMPUTEX 2025, ugo and Ainos are revealing the industry-leading robotic system with SmellTech, showcasing AI-powered scent digitization for smart infrastructure, elder care, and industrial safety applications. Visit Booth InnoVEX S0324 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (TaiNEX 2).

"We are giving machines a new sense-the power to smell-and that changes everything," said Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, CEO of Ainos. "At COMPUTEX 2025, we are not just showing a new product-we're unlocking an entirely new category of machine intelligence. As the global tech community converges around 'AI Next,' Ainos is leading the charge by opening up smell as a new signal for AI models, real-world robotics, and edge computing infrastructure."

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

About COMPUTEX 2025

COMPUTEX 2025, held from May 20 to May 23 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, is Asia's premier technology exhibition, featuring over 1,400 exhibitors from 34 countries. This year's theme, "AI Next," focuses on the integration of artificial intelligence in next-generation technologies, including robotics, smart computing, and future mobility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company's business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, our expectation that we will incur net losses for the foreseeable future; our ability to become profitable; our ability to raise additional capital to continue our product development; our ability to accurately predict our future operating results; our ability to advance our current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates we develop; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of our current and future product candidates; developing and commercializing additional products, including diagnostic testing devices; our ability to compete in the marketplace; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

SOURCE: Ainos, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ainos-showcases-breakthrough-ai-nose-technology-at-computex-2025-with-1030757