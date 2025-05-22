Oncopeptides AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ)

Stockholm, Sweden - The Annual General Meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ) (ONCO) was held on Thursday, 22 May 2025. At the Annual General Meeting, the following principal resolutions were passed.

The presented annual report was adopted and the members of the Board of Directors, the former board member and the CEO were discharged from liability in respect of the financial year 2024.

It was resolved to carry forward the result for the year in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal.

The proposed remunerations to the Board of Directors, the Board of Directors' committees and the company's auditor were approved.

Per Wold-Olsen, Brian Stuglik and Per Samuelsson were re-elected, and Christine Rankin was elected, as board members. Per Wold-Olsen was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected auditor of the company, with the request for Lars Kylberg as auditor in charge.

It was resolved to approve the Board of Directors' proposal regarding remuneration report.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to introduce a long-term shareholder program for members of the Board of Directors (" Board RSU 2025 "). The program is share based and intended for main owner independent members of the Board of Directors. Board RSU 2025 is a program under which the participants will be granted Restricted Share Units (" RSUs ") that entitle to not more than 1,200,000 ordinary shares in Oncopeptides. The number of RSUs that shall be awarded to each participant shall correspond to 50 per cent of the remuneration for ordinary board work, for the respective participant divided by the volume weighted average price of the Oncopeptides share on Nasdaq Stockholm for the 10 trading days preceding the grant date. The number of RSUs shall correspond to a certain amount (SEK 800,000 to the Chairman and SEK 320,000 to each of the other members of the Board of Directors, however, that Per Samuelsson has declined to receive RSUs). The RSUs shall be granted to the participants as soon as practicable after the Annual General Meeting (the " Grant Date "). The RSUs shall vest after approximately one year (corresponding to one year of service as a Board member), corresponding to the earlier of the day before (i) the Annual General Meeting 2026 or (ii) 1 July 2026 (the " Vesting Date "), provided that the participant is still a Board member of Oncopeptides on said date. The earliest point in time at which vested RSUs may be exercised shall be the day falling immediately after the Vesting Date. The latest point in time at which vested RSUs may be exercised shall be the earlier of (i) 90 days after the last day of service as a Board member, or (ii) six years after the Grant Date. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one ordinary share in the company free of charge. It was further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, on the transfer of own ordinary shares.

It was resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorise the Board of Directors to, until the next Annual General Meeting, on one or more occasions, decide upon issuances of new shares, warrants and/or convertibles. New issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles may occur with or without preferential rights for shareholders of the company and may be made either in cash and/or by way of set-off or contribution in kind or otherwise on specific terms. If a resolution on an issue is made with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the number of shares issued, or number of shares created in connection with exercise of warrants or conversion of convertibles, may not correspond to a dilution of more than 20 per cent of the total number of shares outstanding at the Annual General Meeting's resolution on the proposed authorisation, after full exercise of the hereby proposed authorisation. The purpose of the authorisation is to increase the financial flexibility of the company and the acting scope of the Board of Directors. Should the Board of Directors resolve on an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the reason for this must be to finance an acquisition of operations or, alternatively, to procure capital to finance project development. Upon such deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, the new issue shall be made at market terms and conditions.

For more information, please contact:

David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 80 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com