Nestle Purina PetCare: Purina Institute Global Summit on Future of Veterinary Care Now Available On-Demand

20+ global experts highlight impact of technological advances on veterinary profession and pet health

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Purina Institute Global Summit 2025, held 30 April to 1 May, brought together leading experts in veterinary medicine, nutrition and technology to explore groundbreaking advancements in pet health. Focused on the theme of "Technologically Empowered Veterinary Care," the summit showcased forward-thinking research and practical applications that are set to transform the veterinary field. The free product-agnostic summit was livestreamed, and sessions are now available for on-demand viewing at https://globalsummit2025.purinainstitute.com.

With over 5,500 veterinary professionals registered, the event underscored the global veterinary community's commitment to innovation and excellence and the emphasis the Purina Institute places on science to improve pets' lives.

"At the Purina Institute, we believe in the power of shared science and the synergy between veterinary expertise and cutting-edge technology," said Natalia Wagemans, MD, PhD, global head of the Purina Institute. "In this new era of veterinary medicine, professionals have to find the right balance between having a robust skill set and embracing emerging technologies as our allies."

The summit, now in its 26th year, featured two days of presentations from over 20 global speakers focused on how innovation in technology is advancing pet health and nutrition science. Presentation themes included:

Big Data and Machine Learning in Veterinary Medicine, presented by Audrey Ruple, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVPM, MRCVS; Julia Labadie, DVM, MSPH, PhD; and Daniel Promislow, DPhil (Zoology). The session focused on the integration of big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve nutrition and health in companion animals. Their research through the Dog Aging Project and the Golden Retriever Lifetime Study has emphasized the potential of these technologies to enhance disease prediction and personalized care, empowering the profession to move from reactive to proactive care and unlocking insights that can inform more effective nutritional and health interventions.

, presented by Matthew Lungren, MD, MPH; Timokleia Kousi, DVM, MSc; and Eli Cohen, DVM, DACVR. The various sessions discussed the transformative impact of AI, the Internet of Things and telemedicine on veterinary care, including insights from human health care. Dr. Lungren, chief scientific officer for Microsoft Health and Life Sciences, explored how exponential advances in AI are transforming health care by automating workflows, accelerating research and enhancing clinical decision-making, all areas with application in veterinary care. Smart Devices for the Future of Pet Health. Jenessa Winston, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (SAIM), explored utilizing smart devices in comprehensive weight loss programs for pets, highlighting how wearable activity monitors and automatic feeders can improve owner compliance and pet health outcomes. In addition, Ragen McGowan, PhD; Jessica Quimby, DVM, PhD, DACVIM; and Ashlie Saffire, DVM, DABVP (Feline), presented on the development and practical use of litter box monitoring devices for feline urinary health and disease. These devices offer a window into cats' health and well-being, offering real-time insights through AI into elimination behavior and body weight, which can aid in early disease detection and management.

"Big data, omics technologies and wearable monitors give us the opportunity to shift our profession from a reactive to a proactive profession, focusing more on health than disease," said Caroline Mansfield, BSc, BVMS, MVM, PhD, MANZCVS, DECVIM-C. "And I think that's a really exciting outcome and a really exciting adventure to go through."

The full list of speakers and on-demand content from the Purina Institute Global Summit 2025 is available now at https://globalsummit2025.purinainstitute.com/.

About Purina Institute

The Purina Institute is dedicated to transforming nutrition science into actionable information that veterinary professionals can put into practice to benefit their patients. Through the Institute's extensive online resources, publications and scientific programs, veterinarians and team members can arm themselves with the unbiased, science-based information they need to help pets live longer, better lives.

