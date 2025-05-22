PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo announced refined climate, packaging, agriculture, and water goals. PepsiCo is updating its packaging goals to focus on key markets where it believes its efforts can make the most positive impact. By prioritizing efforts in key packaging markets, continuing work to reduce its use of virgin plastic and improve the design of its packaging, PepsiCo plans to focus on investments that aim to improve the packaging lifecycle. The company is also sunsetting its reuse target.PepsiCo has refreshed its water goals. The company is refining its focus on high-risk areas and maintaining its goal to become net water positive by 2030.The company has updated its Scope 1, 2, and 3 targets and fully aligned them to a 1.5°C trajectory by 2050, reflecting SBTi sectoral guidance on Forests, Land, and Agriculture and Energy and Industry emissions, and now aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.PepsiCo has now increased its regenerative agriculture goal, aiming to drive the adoption of regenerative, restorative, or protective practices across 10 million acres by 2030. This is an expansion of the original 7-million-acre regenerative agriculture goal. As of 2024, against the newly released goal, PepsiCo has already delivered approximately 3.5 million acres.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX