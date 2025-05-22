Northgold AB: Report from the extraordinary general meeting on Thursday, May 22nd, at Northgold AB

Today, Thursday, May 22nd, an extraordinary general meeting was held at Northgold AB, corporate ID no. 559273-9626. Below is a summary of the decisions made. Complete resolutions can be found on the company's website. All decisions were made with the required majority.

The board's proposal on a sale of the company's subsidiaries(Item 7)

The extraordinary general meeting has today decided to approve the sale of both of its wholly owned subsidiaries in Finland, Fennia Gold Oy and Lakeuden Malmi Oy, including their associated assets: the Kopsa Project, Hirsikangas Project, and Kiimala Trend Project.

The buyer, Nordic Resources, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the Nordic region. Its shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ticker: NNL). Nordic Resources is actively building a portfolio of high-potential projects in Finland, leveraging strong regional expertise and a firm commitment to sustainable and responsible resource development. Nordic Resources currently operates the Pulju nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide project in Finnish Lapland, which hosts the Hotinvaara deposit, already one of the largest undeveloped nickel-cobalt resources in Europe.

Further information on the transaction is set out in press releases available on the Company's website, www.northgoldab.com.

The board's Proposal on Liquidation (Item 8)

The extraordinary general meeting has today decided on the liquidation of the company.

The resolution is to take effect from the date on which the sale of the company's subsidiaries has been completed and the Swedish Companies Registration Office has appointed the liquidator. Distribution to shareholders is expected to occur in connection with the expiry of the notice period for unknown creditors.

The amount to be distributed to shareholders cannot be calculated at this time.

________________

Stockholm in May 2025

Northgold AB

THE BOARD