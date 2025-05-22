Co-op partners with VusionGroup to roll-out smart electronic shelf labels across its stores

The Co-operative Group ('Co-op') has partnered with VusionGroup to replace paper labels with electronic shelf edge labels in its near 2,400 stores

The move will improve the customer shopping experience, enhance the transparency of product information, cut paper waste and simplify everyday tasks

The partnership is the largest single-retailer roll out of electronic shelf edge labels in the UK and Ireland

May 22, 2025 - The Co-operative Group ('Co-op') has partnered with VusionGroup (VU - FR0010282822) to replace paper shelf edge labels in store with electronic shelf edge labels, a move designed to improve the customer shopping experience, enhance the transparency of product information, cut paper waste and simplify everyday tasks including picking online grocery orders.

The convenience retailer is working with VusionGroup, the global leader in digitalisation solutions for commerce, to roll-out the innovative technology across its near 2,400 stores.

The electronic labels will enhance clear, accurate and transparent product information available to customers, can display vital allergen information, nutritional information, country of origin or whether an item is produced locally. It can also support improved inventory management, while eliminating the paper waste associated with traditional paper labels.

The labels can also instantly communicate Co-op member price savings, deals and savings.

Steven Logue, Co-op's Head of Operations, said: "With convenience at the heart of everything we do Co-op is committed to continually exploring innovative technology that can improve how we operate. The electronic labels have the potential to enhance product information and transparency, avoid paper waste, and make everyday tasks like picking online orders easier - improving ways of working, supporting our growth ambitions and enhancing the shopping experience for our members and customers."

"We are immensely proud of this strategic partnership. Co-op's values align closely with our own, and this collaboration exemplifies how technology can foster sustainability and improve the in-store experience of customers and colleagues. Co-op's rollout demonstrates its ongoing commitment to invest in physical stores which play a valuable role on UK high streets, making a positive impact on the communities it serves whilst enabling greater agility to react quicker to ever-changing market dynamics and customer needs", said Roy Horgan, CEO UK & Ireland - VusionGroup.

"Our partnership with Co-op marks a major step for VusionGroup in the UK and Ireland region. We are proud of the growing customer base we have built here since 2015. We look forward to continuing helping physical retailers achieve their digital transformation in UK and Ireland", said Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA - VusionGroup.

Future applications of the technology include simplifying everyday operational tasks and increasing operational agility. With the electronic labels able to 'flash', they can show colleagues where items should be placed when stocking shelves. Plus, as Co-op stores act as fulfilment hubs in the local community for its market leading Quick Commerce operation, the technology could highlight items required for a customer's online grocery order, making picking orders quicker and easier, supporting Co-op's online convenience growth ambitions.

The technology is expected to be deployed to around 1,500 stores by the end of this year, and to all Co-op stores by the end of 2026.

About Co-op

Co-op is one of the world's largest consumer co-operatives with interests across food, funerals, insurance and legal services. Owned by millions of UK consumers, the Co-op operates almost 2,400 food stores, over 800 funeral homes and provides products to over 6,000 other stores, including those run by independent co-operative societies and through its wholesale business, Nisa Retail Limited. Employing 56,000 people, the Co-op has an annual turnover of over £11billion and is a recognised leader for its social goals and community-led programmes. The Co-op exists to meet members' needs and stand up for the things they believe in.

For more information about the Co-op and its initiatives, visit www.coop.co.uk.

Press contact: Andrew.Torr@coop.co.uk

About VusionGroup

VusionGroup is the global leader in the digitalization solutions for commerce, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

The Group develops technologies that create a positive impact on society by enabling sustainable and human-centered commerce. By leveraging our IoT & Data technologies, we empower retailers to re-imagine their physical stores into efficient, intelligent, connected, and data-driven assets. We unlock higher economic performance, facilitate seamless collaboration across the value chain, enhance the shopping experience, create better jobs, cultivate healthier communities, and significantly reduce waste and carbon emissions.

VusionGroup consist of six families of solutions, harnessing the full potential of IoT, Cloud, Data, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, at the service of the modernization of commerce: SESimagotag (ESL & Digital Shelf Systems), VusionCloud, Captana (computer vision and artificial intelligence platform), Memory (data analytics), Engage (retail media and in-store advertising), and PDidigital (logistics and industrial solutions).

VusionGroup supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2023 the Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings.

VusionGroup is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and member of the SBF120 Index. Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

Investor Relations: Olivier Gernandt - olivier.gernandt@vusion.com

Press Contact: France: Publicis Consultants - vusiongroup@publicisconsultants.com

UK: Apella Advisors - vusion@apellaadvisors.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ym9vlpyYlm6Xx3FpachsaGVjb2dqlJSXmZSXlGVtl5uYZ5plm5mWbpWaZnJinWpu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91858-co-op_pr_may-2025.pdf