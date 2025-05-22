Ingenium and Veolia North America Forge Partnership To Secure Hazardous Waste Treatment Capacity For Industrial Growth

BOSTON, MA AND ESCONDIDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / Ingenium and Veolia North America announced a strategic partnership providing guaranteed access to Veolia's new high-temperature treatment facility in Gum Springs, Arkansas. Opening in 2025, this state-of-the-art facility will address the growing industry demand for waste treatment capacity.

The agreement also ensures Ingenium access to guaranteed capacity at Veolia's existing thermal, landfill and fuel blending facilities in the US.

Veolia's facility at Gum Springs will set a new industry standard for the safe, efficient and reliable treatment of waste materials, and the agreement with Ingenium - which comes months before the facility opens - will help both companies meet the needs of the market. The agreement takes effect immediately.

As part of Veolia's GreenUp strategy, and in alignment with both companies' sustainability goals, Veolia's new facility will employ advanced operational and power generation technology, including waste heat recovery and on-site solar power generation to reduce environmental impact.

"This strategic partnership with Veolia North America is a significant step forward for Ingenium and our commitment to providing sustainable waste management solutions. Securing guaranteed access to Veolia's state-of-the-art facilities, particularly the new Gum Springs location, ensures we can meet the demand for hazardous waste treatment while upholding our dedication to innovation and integrity," said Heather Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Ingenium "This partnership between Veolia North America and Ingenium is yet another example of environmental leaders collaborating to maximize the limited thermal treatment capacity in the US for the benefit of our nation's growing industrial base. Ingenium's strong presence in the western US makes them a key strategic partner and we look forward to working together," said Bob Cappadona, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia North America's Environmental Solutions and Services business. "This collaboration is also fully aligned with Veolia's GreenUp strategic plan, in which the management of hazardous waste is seen as a critical enabler of U.S. reindustrialization-by providing essential infrastructure to support sustainable industrial growth while advancing environmental stewardship."

ABOUT VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

A subsidiary of Veolia Group, Veolia North America (VNA) offers a full spectrum of water, waste and energy management services, including water and wastewater treatment, commercial and hazardous waste collection and disposal, energy consulting and resource recovery. VNA helps commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipality customers throughout North America. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Veolia North America has more than 10,000 employees working at more than 350 locations across the continent.

www.veolianorthamerica.com

ABOUT VEOLIA GROUP

Veolia Group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024.

www.veolia.com

ABOUT INGENIUM

Founded in 2006 and based in Escondido, California, Ingenium is the leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions and is known for its innovation, accountability and uncompromising integrity. We provide a broad range of waste management services specializing in packaging, transportation, recycling and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, biological, universal and radioactive waste. Our management established Ingenium with the dual goal of offering sustainable recycling methods to an otherwise traditional hazardous waste environment along with a commitment to be a trusted partner to our clients.

www.pureingenium.com

