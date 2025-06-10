Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) successfully issued 2 senior bonds, a 7-year bond for 850 million euros bearing a coupon of 3.324 and a 12-year bond for 650 million euros bearing a coupon of 3.795 %.

The transaction attracted market interest, gathering more than 300 orders from various investors for an overall amount of 5.1 billion euros. Thanks to strong demand, the new issue concession was kept between 0 and 2 basis points

This high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investors and the very good terms obtained testify to the very positive perception of Veolia's signature and its financial solidity, as well as to the market's approval of its Framework.

"Less than a month after our inaugural Green Bond, this double-tranch transaction confirmed the Group's ability to tap financial markets with excellent conditions, which contributed to the optimisation of our net result", says Emmanuelle Menning, Deputy Veolia CEO Finance and Purchasing. "The excellent market response confirms the relevance of Veolia's positioning as the world leader in ecological transformation, as well as the strength of our activities in our three businesses: water, energy and waste

ABOUT VEOLIA Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

