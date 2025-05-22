PAREF: The Annual General Meeting approves the dividend and all the resolutions

The Annual General Meeting approves the dividend and all the resolutions

The Annual General Meeting of PAREF Group shareholders was held on Thursday 22 May 2025 in Paris, chaired by Antoine Castro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PAREF.

The quorum reached 80.47%. All the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were adopted by a large majority.

The General Meeting approved the distribution of dividend of €1.5 per share to be paid in cash for 2024 financial year, the same as the previous year. The ex-dividend date and the payment date have been scheduled for May 28 and May 30, 2025 respectively.

During the Meeting, shareholders had the opportunity to discuss with PAREF Group's management team about the operational activity and financial performance of 2024 financial year. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer also outlined the Group's strategic ambitions for 2025.



This annual meeting with our shareholders is the opportunity to review the fundamentals of our business model, to present the significant improvements we have made over the last few years and to discuss about the development and targeted investment strategy we are pursuing. I would like to thank all the shareholders for their commitment and renewed confidence in our shared ambition to position PAREF as a leading asset manager on a European scale, delivering sustainable and responsible performance.

Antoine Castro

Chairman and CEO of PAREF



At this Annual General Meeting, we presented PAREF's solid operating performance, supported by recent developments in new mandates. Our European expansion and the satisfaction of clients remain a priority, in a challenging and fast-changing sector.

Anne Schwartz

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of PAREF and Chief Executive Officer of PAREF Gestion

Financial Agenda

July 29, 2025: 2025 Half-Year results

About PAREF Group

PAREF is a leading European player in real estate management, with over 30 years of experience and the aim of being one of the market leaders in real estate management based on its proven expertise.

Today, the Group operates in France, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland and provides services across the entire value chain of real estate investment: investment, fund management, renovation and development project management, asset management, and property management.

This 360° approach enables the Group to offer integrated and tailor-made services to institutional and retail investors.

The Group is committed to creating more value and sustainable growth and has put CSR concerns at the heart of its strategy.

As at December 31, 2024, PAREF Group manages over €3 billion AUM.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR0010263202 - Ticker PAR. More information on www.paref.com

Press contacts

PAREF Group

Samira Kadhi

+33(7) 60 00 59 52

samira.kadhi@paref.com Shan agency

Alexandre Daudin / Aliénor Kuentz

+33(6) 34 92 46 15 / +33(6) 28 81 30 83

paref@shan.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nWxtaJmbkprJl3BvYZ1rZ2SVbZhikpKaaJPLxmKaa8mbaJ1jlGdmZ8mXZnJinWxo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91872-paref-press-release-agm-2025.pdf