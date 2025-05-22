Anzeige
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-May-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
22 May 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
Date of purchase:               22 May 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      89,517 
Highest price paid per share:         111.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          106.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.5989p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 312,438,531 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (312,438,531) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.5989p                    89,517

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
19               111.00          08:06:05         00337488347TRLO1     XLON 
1310              111.00          08:06:05         00337488348TRLO1     XLON 
665              111.00          08:06:05         00337488349TRLO1     XLON 
670              111.00          08:19:45         00337496067TRLO1     XLON 
511              111.00          08:23:09         00337498328TRLO1     XLON 
158              111.00          08:23:09         00337498329TRLO1     XLON 
25000             110.60          08:23:58         00337498776TRLO1     XLON 
73               111.00          08:23:58         00337498777TRLO1     XLON 
669              110.60          08:23:58         00337498778TRLO1     XLON 
720              110.40          08:23:59         00337498780TRLO1     XLON 
666              110.00          08:32:08         00337503403TRLO1     XLON 
202              110.00          08:32:08         00337503404TRLO1     XLON 
464              110.00          08:32:08         00337503405TRLO1     XLON 
97               109.60          08:33:26         00337504451TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.60          08:33:26         00337504452TRLO1     XLON 
708              109.40          08:48:18         00337512597TRLO1     XLON 
707              109.00          08:48:18         00337512598TRLO1     XLON 
698              108.40          08:48:43         00337512832TRLO1     XLON 
29               108.80          09:03:55         00337521155TRLO1     XLON 
100              109.00          09:04:04         00337521244TRLO1     XLON 
435              109.00          09:09:23         00337523740TRLO1     XLON 
914              109.00          09:11:02         00337524617TRLO1     XLON 
265              109.00          09:17:00         00337527978TRLO1     XLON 
31               109.00          09:17:00         00337527979TRLO1     XLON 
246              109.00          09:17:00         00337527980TRLO1     XLON 
700              108.60          09:17:00         00337527981TRLO1     XLON 
700              107.80          09:21:04         00337530247TRLO1     XLON 
719              107.40          09:28:46         00337534396TRLO1     XLON 
400              108.40          10:18:42         00337568367TRLO1     XLON 
400              108.40          10:19:18         00337568744TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.40          10:19:36         00337568894TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.40          10:19:45         00337569039TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.40          10:20:27         00337569504TRLO1     XLON 
717              108.20          10:26:27         00337573552TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.20          10:34:40         00337580312TRLO1     XLON 
245              108.20          10:34:40         00337580313TRLO1     XLON 
225              108.20          10:34:40         00337580314TRLO1     XLON 
240              108.20          10:34:40         00337580315TRLO1     XLON 
100              108.20          10:34:52         00337580408TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.20          10:35:36         00337580732TRLO1     XLON 
684              107.80          10:49:45         00337586656TRLO1     XLON 
684              107.80          10:49:45         00337586657TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.20          10:49:45         00337586658TRLO1     XLON 
1661              108.20          10:49:45         00337586659TRLO1     XLON 
72               108.20          10:49:45         00337586660TRLO1     XLON 
1368              107.40          10:52:25         00337587599TRLO1     XLON 
663              107.20          10:52:25         00337587600TRLO1     XLON 
1975              107.20          10:54:53         00337588514TRLO1     XLON 
684              106.80          10:55:16         00337588598TRLO1     XLON 
1368              106.80          10:55:16         00337588599TRLO1     XLON 
331              106.80          10:55:57         00337588832TRLO1     XLON 
1009              106.80          10:55:57         00337588833TRLO1     XLON 
321              109.00          12:53:30         00337593586TRLO1     XLON 
51               109.00          12:53:30         00337593587TRLO1     XLON 
347              109.00          12:53:30         00337593588TRLO1     XLON 
716              108.80          12:53:34         00337593604TRLO1     XLON 
78               109.20          12:53:37         00337593605TRLO1     XLON 
123              109.20          12:53:43         00337593619TRLO1     XLON 
163              109.00          12:59:05         00337593798TRLO1     XLON 
532              109.00          12:59:05         00337593799TRLO1     XLON 
689              108.80          13:10:12         00337594228TRLO1     XLON 
689              108.80          13:10:12         00337594229TRLO1     XLON 
686              108.80          13:16:14         00337594509TRLO1     XLON 
1392              109.40          13:44:33         00337595730TRLO1     XLON 
673              109.20          14:05:11         00337596445TRLO1     XLON 
585              108.80          14:28:14         00337597470TRLO1     XLON 
118              108.80          14:28:14         00337597471TRLO1     XLON 
1400              109.20          14:34:16         00337597988TRLO1     XLON 
347              109.40          14:47:06         00337598748TRLO1     XLON 
343              109.40          14:47:06         00337598749TRLO1     XLON 
6               109.60          15:04:33         00337599498TRLO1     XLON 
3171              110.00          15:12:26         00337599884TRLO1     XLON 
12228             110.00          15:12:26         00337599885TRLO1     XLON 
696              109.80          15:12:26         00337599886TRLO1     XLON 
6               109.80          15:12:26         00337599887TRLO1     XLON 
606              109.60          15:12:26         00337599888TRLO1     XLON 
89               109.60          15:12:26         00337599889TRLO1     XLON 
661              109.60          15:38:29         00337601369TRLO1     XLON 
1391              109.60          16:13:05         00337603199TRLO1     XLON 
3015              109.80          16:13:05         00337603200TRLO1     XLON 
904              109.80          16:13:05         00337603201TRLO1     XLON 
91               109.80          16:13:05         00337603202TRLO1     XLON 
165              109.80          16:13:05         00337603203TRLO1     XLON 
1387              109.80          16:13:05         00337603205TRLO1     XLON 
1418              109.80          16:14:22         00337603336TRLO1     XLON 
11               109.80          16:18:22         00337603499TRLO1     XLON 
2117              109.80          16:18:22         00337603501TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  390136 
EQS News ID:  2143978 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143978&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 22, 2025 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
