Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
22.05.25 | 18:49
0,130 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.05.2025 20:30 Uhr
CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording of CEO Dr Martin Edlund's speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB, 22nd of May 2025.

The recording is available on the company's Youtube channel CEO speech to the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB

CONTACT:
For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2025-of-minesto-ab,c4154482

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceo-speech-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2025-of-minesto-ab-302463617.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
