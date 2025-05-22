BloomZ Announces Business Alliance with M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd. to Drive Affiliated Talent Growth and Fuel Store Foot Traffic

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / BloomZ Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced a business alliance with M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd. ("M-NEXT"), the parent company of O&A Co., Ltd. which operates the renowned trading card specialty shop "Ryusei no Arashi" in Japan.

Through this business alliance, BloomZ and M-NEXT will collaborate to create new, interactive customer entertainment experiences by combining BloomZ's planning and production expertise developed through its VTuber and sound production business, with M-NEXT's retail store operations expertise. As part of this initiative, BloomZ plans to leverage its affiliated VTubers and voice actors to explore development of in-store event spaces modeled after open-concept radio studios. These spaces will host live, interactive events designed to deepen fan engagement and drive foot traffic at the "Ryusei no Arashi" stores.

Key areas of cooperation include:

Joint planning and sales of experiential events and limited-edition products at the "Ryusei no Arashi" stores to increase customer foot traffic

Joint execution of monthly promotional campaign at "Ryusei no Arashi" stores, leveraging BloomZ's affiliated VTubers and voice actors

Strategic planning and support for the overseas expansion of "Ryusei no Arashi" physical retail locations

Ryoshin Nakade, Co-CEO of BloomZ, commented: "This business alliance is a mutually beneficial partnership for both companies, as BloomZ will leverage our affiliated VTubers and voice actor talent to create unique events, promotional campaigns, and customer entertainment experiences. These initiatives will not only help our talent grow their fan base through in-person interactions but also drive foot traffic to the "Ryusei no Arashi" stores. International expansion will be one of our long-term goals of this partnership. Since stepping into my role as co-CEO, we've received a growing number of international businesses and investor inquiries, which we intend to leverage in support of this initiative. International expansion will also allow our talent to host these events on a global scale to further increase their fan base."

Hideyuki Mori, Representative Director of M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd., commented:"Through our partnership with BloomZ, we are pleased to create new customer-focused experiences at our stores while exploring overseas expansion opportunities of 'Ryusei no Arashi.' This collaboration will generate new business opportunities in global markets and drive further mutual growth for both organizations."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ Inc. is a holding company headquartered in the Cayman Islands, operating BloomZ Japan in Japan. BloomZ Japan is engaged in sound production for anime and games, as well as the management, training, and promotion of voice actors and VTubers. In recent years, it has also focused on developing and promoting next-generation entertainment businesses.

About M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd.

M-NEXT Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in the card and hobby sectors. It owns O&A Co., Ltd., which operates the trading card shop "Ryusei no Arashi." Leveraging its nationwide store network and expertise in hosting real events, the company is pursuing business diversification and overseas expansion through strategic alliances.

