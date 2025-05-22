Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.05.2025
Neues Milliarden-Ziel im Kupfergürtel der Anden? Explorationspotenzial sprengt alle Erwartungen
WKN: A413XD | ISIN: US8335924051 | Ticker-Symbol: Z6S0
NASDAQ
22.05.25 | 21:23
2,900 US-Dollar
-7,05 % -0,220
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOBR SAFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOBR SAFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.05.2025 22:26 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe" or the "Company"), the leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, is reporting financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

  • Achieved an 80.5% increase in total revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, with an improved gross margin of 58.8%.

  • Net loss improved significantly to $1.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

  • Annual recurring revenue from software subscription sales increased 109.6% year-over-year, representing 53.8% of total revenue.

  • Received approximately $3.3 million in net proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants issued in connection with the October 2024 PIPE financing, bringing the Company's cash balance to $10.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025.

  • Deployed 148 SOBRsureTM devices in the first quarter, an increase of 41.0% compared to December 31, 2024.

  • Appointed Kris Pederson to the Board of Directors, adding deep expertise in governance, digital innovation, and strategic execution to support long-term scalable growth.

  • Enhanced SOBRsafe's patent-pending software technology, including updates to the mobile application with streamlined administration, improved notification protocols and Bluetooth connectivity, and a new user interface.

  • Added Dr. Benjamin Sanchez as a Scientific Advisor to support non-dilutive federal funding and licensing opportunities, and clinical research partnerships through his expertise in bioimpedance technologies and digital health systems.

"In the first quarter of 2025, we continued to make substantial progress towards sustainable long-term growth, with a marked 80.5% increase in year-over-year revenue and a significant improvement in gross margin to 58.8%,"said SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO David Gandini. "Driving our revenue growth was a 41.0% increase in SOBRsureTM devices deployed compared to fiscal 2024 year-end, reflecting improved brand awareness and a rising demand for our innovative solutions. While we remain in the early stages of commercialization, this strong year-over-year improvement is a testament to our disciplined strategy focused on technological innovation, targeted deployment, and brand establishment.

"To further capitalize on this increasing momentum, we rolled out updates to our mobile application, including improved administrative tools, upgraded notification protocols, and a redesigned user interface. These improvements, shaped by direct client feedback, are designed to elevate usability and drive stronger engagement. We also completed independent third-party validation of our hardware platform and embedded sensors, a key milestone that enhances our credibility with institutional buyers and will accelerate future adoption.

"The first quarter represents important progress in refining our product, bolstering our go-to-market foundation, broadening awareness of the SOBRsafe brand, and strengthening our leadership, all of which positions us nicely to expand SOBRsafe's global footprint. Our focus on operational execution is laying a solid foundation to accelerate adoption of our innovative solutions and create scalable growth in a critical and underserved category in the years to come."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 increased 80.5% to $86.6 thousand compared to $48.0 thousand for the same period in 2024 and increased 34.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily due to the deployment of additional unique devices, including the release of our second generation SOBRsureTM device, and a targeted marketing strategy.

Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased considerably to $51.0 thousand compared to $23.2 thousand for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 58.8% in the first quarter of 2025, up significantly from 48.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year margin expansion was driven by an increase in software subscriptions and higher sales for the Company's SOBRsureTM device.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $2.0 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to additional general and administrative expenses from growing the Company's employee headcount and partially offset by a decreased reliance on and in third-party professional service and consulting fees.

Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 improved substantially to $(1.9) million, or $(0.66) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(70.06) per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The improvement reflects the higher level of gross profit generated during the quarter. Note, the earnings per diluted share in prior year period has been adjusted for the 1-for-110 and 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Markets effected October 2, 2024 and April 4, 2025, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2024. The Company received proceeds of approximately $3.3 million, from the exercise of outstanding warrants during the first quarter of 2025 which were issued in conjunction with 2024 PIPE financing completed in October 2024.

About SOBRsafe

Through next-generation alcohol detection technology, we enable trust and empower recovery ... with a human touch. SOBRsafe's advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood, or urine samples are required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides passive, dignified screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health, family law and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:
IR@sobrsafe.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Liolios or Taylor Stadeli
Gateway Group
949-574-3860
SOBR@gateway-grp.com

SOBR SAFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Current assets

Cash

$

10,074,029

$

8,384,042

Accounts receivable, net

28,606

24,460

Inventory

193,868

224,875

Prepaid expenses

189,482

192,637

Other current assets

22,385

46,060

Total current assets

10,508,370

8,872,074

Intellectual technology, net

1,991,599

2,087,965

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

159,423

183,737

Other assets

27,427

27,427

Total Assets

$

12,686,819

$

11,171,203

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

412,502

$

422,557

Accrued expenses

392,130

498,128

Accrued interest payable

107,625

105,501

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

115,078

111,303

Notes payable - related parties, net

11,810

11,810

Notes payable - non-related parties, net

26,683

127,590

Total current liabilities

1,065,828

1,276,889

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

61,656

91,993

Total Liabilities

1,127,484

1,368,882

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 1,516,128 and 936,926 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

152

94

Treasury stock, at cost; 17 and 16 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(38,015

)

(38,015

)

Additional paid-in capital

111,909,088

108,222,324

Accumulated deficit

(100,258,199

)

(98,328,395

)

Total SOBR Safe, Inc. stockholders' equity

11,613,026

9,856,008

Noncontrolling interest

(53,691

)

(53,687

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

11,559,335

9,802,321

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

12,686,819

$

11,171,203

SOBR SAFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For The Three Months Ended
March 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues

$

86,617

$

47,990

Cost of goods and services

35,653

24,781

Gross profit

50,964

23,209

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

1,823,469

1,415,562

Stock-based compensation expense

139,678

214,398

Research and development

40,924

102,034

Total operating expenses

2,004,071

1,731,994

Loss from operations

(1,953,107

)

(1,708,785

)

Other income (expense):

Other income

77,717

21,255

Notes payable - conversion expense

-

(585,875

)

Interest expense

(3,665

)

(232,516

)

Total other income (expense), net

74,052

(797,136

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(1,879,055

)

(2,505,921

)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

Net loss

(1,879,055

)

(2,505,921

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

4

5

Net loss attributable to SOBR Safe, Inc.

$

(1,879,051

)

$

(2,505,916

)

Deemed dividends related to Convertible Debt Warrants down round provision

(1,833

)

(23,270

)

Deemed dividends related to 2022 PIPE Warrants down round provision

(1,547

)

(42,539

)

Deemed dividends related to Original Warrants and New Warrants down round provision

-

(1,455,805

)

Deemed dividends related to 2024 PIPE Warrants down round provision

(47,373

)

-

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(1,929,804

)

$

(4,027,530

)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(1.46

)

$

(232.21

)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

1,320,526

17,344

SOBR SAFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

For The Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Operating activities:

Net loss

$

(1,879,055

)

$

(2,505,921

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Amortization of intangible assets

96,366

96,366

Amortization of debt discounts

-

149,295

Non-cash lease expense

24,314

21,850

Non-cash interest expense

-

80,784

Non-cash conversion expense

-

585,875

Stock-based compensation expense

139,678

214,398

Bad debt expense

-

202

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(4,146

)

(47

)

Inventory

31,007

22,179

Prepaid expenses

3,155

14,808

Other assets

23,675

(15,300

)

Accounts payable

(10,055

)

107,073

Accrued expenses

(105,998

)

(204,486

)

Accrued interest payable

2,124

2,171

Operating lease liabilities

(26,562

)

(23,144

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,705,497

)

(1,453,897

)

Financing activities:

Repayments of notes payable - non-related parties

(100,907

)

-

Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants

3,680,411

-

Payment for transaction costs of equity transactions

(184,020

)

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,395,484

-

Net Change In Cash

1,689,987

(1,453,897

)

Cash At The Beginning Of The Period

8,384,042

2,790,147

Cash At The End Of The Period

$

10,074,029

$

1,336,250

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sobrsafe-reports-first-quarter-2025-results-1030937

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.