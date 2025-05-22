SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 22, 2025 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe" or the "Company"), the leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, is reporting financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights
Achieved an 80.5% increase in total revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, with an improved gross margin of 58.8%.
Net loss improved significantly to $1.9 million, compared to $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Annual recurring revenue from software subscription sales increased 109.6% year-over-year, representing 53.8% of total revenue.
Received approximately $3.3 million in net proceeds from the exercise of outstanding warrants issued in connection with the October 2024 PIPE financing, bringing the Company's cash balance to $10.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2025.
Deployed 148 SOBRsureTM devices in the first quarter, an increase of 41.0% compared to December 31, 2024.
Appointed Kris Pederson to the Board of Directors, adding deep expertise in governance, digital innovation, and strategic execution to support long-term scalable growth.
Enhanced SOBRsafe's patent-pending software technology, including updates to the mobile application with streamlined administration, improved notification protocols and Bluetooth connectivity, and a new user interface.
Added Dr. Benjamin Sanchez as a Scientific Advisor to support non-dilutive federal funding and licensing opportunities, and clinical research partnerships through his expertise in bioimpedance technologies and digital health systems.
"In the first quarter of 2025, we continued to make substantial progress towards sustainable long-term growth, with a marked 80.5% increase in year-over-year revenue and a significant improvement in gross margin to 58.8%,"said SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO David Gandini. "Driving our revenue growth was a 41.0% increase in SOBRsureTM devices deployed compared to fiscal 2024 year-end, reflecting improved brand awareness and a rising demand for our innovative solutions. While we remain in the early stages of commercialization, this strong year-over-year improvement is a testament to our disciplined strategy focused on technological innovation, targeted deployment, and brand establishment.
"To further capitalize on this increasing momentum, we rolled out updates to our mobile application, including improved administrative tools, upgraded notification protocols, and a redesigned user interface. These improvements, shaped by direct client feedback, are designed to elevate usability and drive stronger engagement. We also completed independent third-party validation of our hardware platform and embedded sensors, a key milestone that enhances our credibility with institutional buyers and will accelerate future adoption.
"The first quarter represents important progress in refining our product, bolstering our go-to-market foundation, broadening awareness of the SOBRsafe brand, and strengthening our leadership, all of which positions us nicely to expand SOBRsafe's global footprint. Our focus on operational execution is laying a solid foundation to accelerate adoption of our innovative solutions and create scalable growth in a critical and underserved category in the years to come."
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 increased 80.5% to $86.6 thousand compared to $48.0 thousand for the same period in 2024 and increased 34.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year increase was primarily due to the deployment of additional unique devices, including the release of our second generation SOBRsureTM device, and a targeted marketing strategy.
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2025 increased considerably to $51.0 thousand compared to $23.2 thousand for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 58.8% in the first quarter of 2025, up significantly from 48.4% in the first quarter of 2024. The year-over-year margin expansion was driven by an increase in software subscriptions and higher sales for the Company's SOBRsureTM device.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were $2.0 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was largely due to additional general and administrative expenses from growing the Company's employee headcount and partially offset by a decreased reliance on and in third-party professional service and consulting fees.
Net loss in the first quarter of 2025 improved substantially to $(1.9) million, or $(0.66) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(70.06) per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The improvement reflects the higher level of gross profit generated during the quarter. Note, the earnings per diluted share in prior year period has been adjusted for the 1-for-110 and 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Markets effected October 2, 2024 and April 4, 2025, respectively.
Cash and cash equivalents were $10.1 million at March 31, 2025, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2024. The Company received proceeds of approximately $3.3 million, from the exercise of outstanding warrants during the first quarter of 2025 which were issued in conjunction with 2024 PIPE financing completed in October 2024.
About SOBRsafe
Through next-generation alcohol detection technology, we enable trust and empower recovery ... with a human touch. SOBRsafe's advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood, or urine samples are required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides passive, dignified screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health, family law and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Company Contact:
IR@sobrsafe.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Scott Liolios or Taylor Stadeli
Gateway Group
949-574-3860
SOBR@gateway-grp.com
SOBR SAFE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Current assets
Cash
$
10,074,029
$
8,384,042
Accounts receivable, net
28,606
24,460
Inventory
193,868
224,875
Prepaid expenses
189,482
192,637
Other current assets
22,385
46,060
Total current assets
10,508,370
8,872,074
Intellectual technology, net
1,991,599
2,087,965
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
159,423
183,737
Other assets
27,427
27,427
Total Assets
$
12,686,819
$
11,171,203
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
412,502
$
422,557
Accrued expenses
392,130
498,128
Accrued interest payable
107,625
105,501
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
115,078
111,303
Notes payable - related parties, net
11,810
11,810
Notes payable - non-related parties, net
26,683
127,590
Total current liabilities
1,065,828
1,276,889
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
61,656
91,993
Total Liabilities
1,127,484
1,368,882
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 1,516,128 and 936,926 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
152
94
Treasury stock, at cost; 17 and 16 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
(38,015
)
(38,015
)
Additional paid-in capital
111,909,088
108,222,324
Accumulated deficit
(100,258,199
)
(98,328,395
)
Total SOBR Safe, Inc. stockholders' equity
11,613,026
9,856,008
Noncontrolling interest
(53,691
)
(53,687
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
11,559,335
9,802,321
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
12,686,819
$
11,171,203
SOBR SAFE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For The Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
86,617
$
47,990
Cost of goods and services
35,653
24,781
Gross profit
50,964
23,209
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
1,823,469
1,415,562
Stock-based compensation expense
139,678
214,398
Research and development
40,924
102,034
Total operating expenses
2,004,071
1,731,994
Loss from operations
(1,953,107
)
(1,708,785
)
Other income (expense):
Other income
77,717
21,255
Notes payable - conversion expense
-
(585,875
)
Interest expense
(3,665
)
(232,516
)
Total other income (expense), net
74,052
(797,136
)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(1,879,055
)
(2,505,921
)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net loss
(1,879,055
)
(2,505,921
)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
4
5
Net loss attributable to SOBR Safe, Inc.
$
(1,879,051
)
$
(2,505,916
)
Deemed dividends related to Convertible Debt Warrants down round provision
(1,833
)
(23,270
)
Deemed dividends related to 2022 PIPE Warrants down round provision
(1,547
)
(42,539
)
Deemed dividends related to Original Warrants and New Warrants down round provision
-
(1,455,805
)
Deemed dividends related to 2024 PIPE Warrants down round provision
(47,373
)
-
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(1,929,804
)
$
(4,027,530
)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(1.46
)
$
(232.21
)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
1,320,526
17,344
SOBR SAFE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For The Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(1,879,055
)
$
(2,505,921
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Amortization of intangible assets
96,366
96,366
Amortization of debt discounts
-
149,295
Non-cash lease expense
24,314
21,850
Non-cash interest expense
-
80,784
Non-cash conversion expense
-
585,875
Stock-based compensation expense
139,678
214,398
Bad debt expense
-
202
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(4,146
)
(47
)
Inventory
31,007
22,179
Prepaid expenses
3,155
14,808
Other assets
23,675
(15,300
)
Accounts payable
(10,055
)
107,073
Accrued expenses
(105,998
)
(204,486
)
Accrued interest payable
2,124
2,171
Operating lease liabilities
(26,562
)
(23,144
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,705,497
)
(1,453,897
)
Financing activities:
Repayments of notes payable - non-related parties
(100,907
)
-
Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants
3,680,411
-
Payment for transaction costs of equity transactions
(184,020
)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
3,395,484
-
Net Change In Cash
1,689,987
(1,453,897
)
Cash At The Beginning Of The Period
8,384,042
2,790,147
Cash At The End Of The Period
$
10,074,029
$
1,336,250
