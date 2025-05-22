WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $151.41 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $127.55 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $1.021 billion from $0.959 billion last year.Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $151.41 Mln. vs. $127.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.021 Bln vs. $0.959 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX