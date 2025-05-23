WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corp. (BALL) announced that its chief financial officer, Howard Yu, will step down from his role effective June 30, 2025. The company has appointed Daniel Rabbitt as interim chief financial officer until a permanent successor is named and will update shareholders as appropriate.Rabbitt currently serves as senior vice president of corporate planning and development, a role he has held since 2016. Rabbitt also previously served as vice president and general manager of Ball's Aerosol business. Prior to joining Ball, he was chief financial officer and co-founder of Mountain Union Telecom, LLC.The company reaffirmed its full-year comparable earnings per share growth outlook of 11-14%, and is positioned to generate strong free cash flow, increase EVA and continue long-term return of value to shareholders in 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX